The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is marginally better than its predecessor but still pricey

What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is a minor upgrade over last year's model, with a new hinge system that makes it more durable.

Samsung's latest book-style folding smartphone draws its power from a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

It carries the same price tag, starting at $1,800, and it comes in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream, blue, and gray colorways.

Preorders begin today, with discounts of up to $540 when you combine the Fold 5 with a Galaxy Tab S9 and a Galaxy Watch 6.

The foldable phone segment continues to chug along, with the majority of new models coming from Chinese brands. Google also recently released its first foldable handset. But Samsung—which is the only serious foldable phone maker on a global scale—is already five generations in with today's unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

However, instead of redesigning the entire device, Samsung is only making a few minor changes while maintaining the line's speed and power for various multitasking needs. This means there's not much difference between the Fold 5 and its predecessor, aside from updated hardware and a stronger hinge system.

New components on the Z Fold 5 include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is similar to the processor ticking inside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy S23 series. But the Fold 5 comes with 12GB of RAM, and it is available with up to 1TB of internal storage. This phone runs One UI 5.1.1 out of the box, built on Android 13.

When it comes to specs, the Fold 5 retains most of what its predecessor brought to the table. For example, its 4400mAh battery remains the same as the previous model, and the phone boasts fast charging capabilities of up to 25W. Samsung says this can charge the device to 50% in half an hour.

The cameras are similar to last year's model as well, with five shooters in total. There's a primary 50MP wide-angle camera with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture, a 12MP ultrawide camera with a 123-degree field of view, and a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom capabilities. Like the Fold 4, the Fold 5's primary camera offers 30x Space Zoom, a marketing term for digital zoom.

The 10MP selfie camera embedded in the cover screen has an 85-degree field of view. Meanwhile, a 4MP under-display camera sits on the internal screen for video calling while in tablet mode.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Both screens are still OLED panels capable of up to 120Hz refresh rates. The main remains compatible with Samsung’s Fold-specific S Pen (sold separately), though there's still no Note-style silo. Regardless, you can grab an S Pen case in various colors.

The Z Fold 5’s cover screen still measures 6.2 inches diagonally, while the main display remains 7.6 inches. While this looks the same as its predecessor, Samsung says "the main screen is equipped with a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back for a more solid display." The peak brightness has also increased by more than 30%, now up to 1750 nits.

And with some of today's leading foldable phones doubling down on durability, Samsung also boasts IPX8 for water resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the Fold 5. According to Samsung, the hinge module has been strengthened by a dual rail structure that disperses external impacts.

The South Korean tech giant has also improved the Fold 5's durability by using an Armor Aluminum alloy on the handset's hinge and frame. Samsung also claims that the Fold 5 is "the thinnest and lightest Fold yet," measuring 6.1 x 5.11 x .24in when unfolded and 6.1 x 2.64 x .53in otherwise. That said, it's only ever so slightly slimmer than the Fold 4, which measured 5.12 inches wide and .25 inches thick when unfolded. Otherwise, it has a width of 2.64 inches and a depth of .56 inches.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is available for preorder beginning July 26, with shipping scheduled for August 11. It retails for a base price of $1,800 and is available in Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream. Additionally, you can snap up the blue and gray colorways only through Samsung's online storefront.

If you preorder the phone via Samsung's website or the Shop Samsung app between today and August 10, you can snag the 512GB variant for the price of the 256GB model. Plus, Samsung offers up to a $540 discount when you grab a Fold 5 bundled with a Galaxy Tab S9 and a Galaxy Watch 6.

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the latest-generation foldable device doesn't feel like an experiment any longer. With updated hardware and a more durable hinge system, the Fold 5 remains on par with Samsung’s main flagship series.