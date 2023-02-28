The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals on the web: February 2023

It's premium, powerful, and yes, quite pricey, so it's no surprise that folks are on the hunt for great Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals. We've done the work of gathering all of the best offers below, so you can spend less time counting pennies and more time enjoying an incredible new device.

As we detail in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review, this phone has made waves by packing a ton of flagship-level features into a cutting-edge design, specs like a super-efficient Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, all-day battery, and truly exceptional camera software. With the Fold 4, you're basically getting a super-powered smartphone and an Android tablet in a single device, so the steep price tag isn't too surprising. That being said, if you're looking for the best Fold 4 deals of the month, you'll find them below.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals?

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB: $1,799.99 $1,595 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It's not a dramatic price drop by any means, but if you want a good deal on the Z Fold 4 without the hassle of a trade-in, pick up the unlocked 256GB device from Amazon and save a straight 11% on your purchase. That's over $200 off!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $600 off with trade-in (opens in new tab) If you have an older phone or smartwatch to trade in, Samsung is offering up to $600 in promo credits, depending on the age and condition of the device. They'll also throw in some free entertainment perks with your purchase, such as four free months of YouTube Premium and three months of Spotify Premium.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: $1,799.99 $799.99 with eligible trade-in at AT&T (opens in new tab) Right now, AT&T is offering up to $1,000 of trade-in credit if you send them an eligible old or broken Galaxy phone and sign up for a qualified Unlimited plan. As with all trade-in promotions, take a close look at the fine print to make sure you meet the requirements. Otherwise you risk over-paying for the service while saving cash on the phone.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Up to $1,000 of trade-in credit, plus $200 for switching (opens in new tab) Verizon has also entered the ring with a solid trade-in deal that's worth checking out. Order the Z Fold 4 today and you'll be eligible to receive up to $1,000 of trade-in credit if you send in an old device and add a line with an eligible unlimited plan. They'll also give you a free $200 Verizon gift card if you switch from a competing wireless carrier. If you don't have a device to trade in, you could also pay full price for the Z Fold 4 and get a free Galaxy Watch 5 when you add a line.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Get $600 off when you transfer your number, plus up to $400 off when you trade in (opens in new tab) Looking for a new wireless carrier? Join Google Fi and transfer your existing number within 30 days and you'll qualify for a full $600 discount plus you'll be eligible to receive up to an additional $400 when you send the carrier an old device.

More phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)



Even with one of these deals, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is still quite the investment. We suggest protecting your new device with one of the best Z Fold 4 cases.

If you're interested in one of the other devices released by Samsung last month, go take a look at our list of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals or our guide to buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.