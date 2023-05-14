Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 case leak suggests no major design overhaul

What you need to know

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 could have little design changes compared to its predecessor.

This is according to a purported case that leaked online, showing a similar design to last year's foldable model from Samsung.

Previous rumors suggested, on the other hand, that the upcoming handset will have an improved hinge system, making it slimmer than the Z Fold 4.

Samsung's next book-like foldable phone could generally have the same layout and design as last year's model, if a new leak is any indication.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe has leaked what appears to be the case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, indicating that it will resemble the Galaxy Z Fold 4, except for a few minor differences.

ExclusiveSamsung Galaxy Z Fold5 Case pic.twitter.com/mQUvFhmFrwMay 11, 2023 See more

The leaker followed up with another tweet showing a transparent case for the 2022 foldable phone, with the only obvious difference being a cut-out on the upper right side of the camera island, presumably for the LED flash. Meanwhile, the flash on the Z Fold 4 is housed within the camera block.

Apart from that, there's nothing else that distinguishes both cases from each other. If the new leak is anything to go by, we're inclined to believe that Samsung isn't planning any significant design changes for its next contender for the top foldable phone. It's unclear whether both models will have the same dimensions as well.

However, previous rumors suggested that the Z Fold 5 would be thinner than the Z Fold 4 when folded. A few days ago, the supposed dimensions of the Z Fold 5 surfaced online, claiming that the phone would be 13.4mm thick when folded. The current model, on the other hand, has a thickness of 14.2mm in the same form, making the upcoming Fold slightly thinner, if that's correct.

That said, Samsung's next Galaxy Z Fold might still be thicker than the Google Pixel Fold, which measures 12.1 mm when folded. According to recent reports, the Z Fold 5 could achieve an even slimmer design with its rumored waterdrop hinge, which will supposedly make the phone close fully rather than leaving a gap when folded.

Foldable phones are still a relatively new technology, and there's currently no universal standard for optimal design and form factor. While some users may prefer a thinner foldable device, the design must take several factors into account. One important consideration is the durability of the device. Foldable phones rely on flexible screens and hinges, which must be strong enough to withstand repeated folding and unfolding without breaking. Thinner screens and hinges may be more fragile and prone to damage than thicker ones.

Of course, these leaks must be taken with a pinch of salt until they're confirmed. Samsung is still a few months away from unveiling its next batch of products, including the next foldable handsets, so things could change before then.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)