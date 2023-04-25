Galaxy Z Fold 5 tipped to be thinner, lighter, and gapless

What you need to know

The alleged dimensions of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 surface online.

They suggest that the foldable is thinner, lighter, and features fewer gaps when folded.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 4 weighed 263 grams, the successor could weigh only 254 grams.

Early this month, we learned that the most anticipated foldable smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, could be lighter than its predecessor. New information corroborates the same with additional details.

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 will measure 154.9mm in length, which is a tad bit less than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Similarly, we could see the Z Fold 5 measuring 129.9mm in width. The previous model settled at 130.1mm, which is again a negligible difference. We can also see a difference of 0.2mm less in the overall thickness of the Z Fold 5 when open with the predecessor in comparison.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is expected to measure 154.9 x 67.1 x 13.4mm when folded and 154.9 x 129.9 x 6.3mm when unfolded.

Exclusive！Size contrast Fold5 Fold4 gap 长 154.9mm 155.1mm 0.2mm宽 129.9mm 130.1mm 0.2mm厚 6.1mm 6.3mm 0.2mm合上宽 67.1mm 67.1mm 0 mm合上厚：13.4mm 14.2~15.8mm 0.8-2.4mm重量： 254g 263g 9gApril 25, 2023 See more

Ice Universe further notes that this doesn't make any significant difference in the overall width of the phone when closed. Because it is said to feature an external screen measuring 6.2 inches, the same size display we've seen from Samsung's foldable devices is as far back as the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

That said, the overall thickness of the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 5 could settle at 13.4mm when closed instead of varying from 14.2~15.8mm as in the previous model. This means we should hopefully be rid of the gap left by previous Galaxy foldables when folding the phone shut.

(Image credit: Naver)

According to the tipster, this would also put the Galaxy Z Fold 5 weighing 254 grams, whereas the Z Fold 4 weighed 263 grams. On the contrary, the previous report from ETNews indicated the alleged Z Fold 5 would measure 250 grams instead. Ice Universe further predicts that this year's Z Fold 5 will carry the smallest footprint of the Z Fold series.

The Z Fold 5 is also expected to sport the same size folding display as its predecessor.

100%Flip5 3.4/6.7 187gFold5 6.2/7.6 254gApril 11, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, other reports hinted at Samsung settling for the same charging speeds as the previous models, which is at 25W. It would have been interesting to see Samsung opting for 45W this time, as seen on the flagship, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

In addition, the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected sooner this year. A recent report tells us we could see the foldables launch likely in July, a month early, because, for the first time, Google might bring the direct competitor to the best foldable phones market in June with the Pixel Fold, right after the Google I/O 2023.