New listing reveals the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5's charging speeds

What you need to know

Samsung's next-generation foldable phone models have appeared on a Chinese certification listing.

The listing indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will stick to the 25W charging speeds of their predecessors.

Previous rumors also claimed that Samsung's next foldable phones won't see any battery capacity upgrade.

Samsung's next-generation foldable phone models have surfaced on a Chinese certification website, giving us a glimpse of how fast they will charge up. Based on the latest intelligence, both the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will cling to the 25W wired charging speed of their predecessors.

The upcoming foldable models have been spotted on the China Compulsory Certificate's (3C) website with model numbers SM-F7310 for the Z Flip 5 and SM-F9460 for the Z Fold 5 (via MyFixGuide (opens in new tab)). If the certification is any indication, Samsung's next contender for the best foldable phones may not see any charging speed boost, dashing any hopes of a 45W capability like the one found on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Meanwhile, it is unclear whether the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will gain any battery improvements. Earlier this month, unconfirmed reports (opens in new tab) suggested that the Z Flip 5 may have a smaller battery than the Z Flip 4. That said, it is too early to say for sure what kind of battery improvements, if any, the Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 will have.

It is important to note that these are just rumors and leaks, and nothing has been confirmed by Samsung yet. We will have to wait until the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are released to know for sure what kind of battery life they offer.

However, if these rumors are true, the upcoming Galaxy foldables will pale in comparison to their Chinese rivals like the Vivo X Fold 2, which supports 100W wired charging.

Whether or not faster charging speeds matter when buying a smartphone depends on your individual needs and preferences. If you are someone who uses their phone heavily and often finds themselves running low on battery, then a faster charging speed can be a major convenience. Being able to quickly top up your phone's battery can save you a lot of time and frustration, especially if you're in a hurry.

On the other hand, if you don't use your phone very heavily or find that you can usually make it through the day on a single charge, then a faster charging speed may not be as important to you. In this case, you may be better off saving money and choosing a phone with a slower charging speed.

Samsung, in particular, isn't a huge fan of super-fast charging speeds, so the 3C listing may not be all that surprising.