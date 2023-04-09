Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 might not see any camera upgrades

What you need to know

The camera specs of Samsung's next foldable phones may have surfaced.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are tipped to the stick to the same camera setup as last year's models.

Samsung, on the other hand, could use new sensors for the upcoming devices.

Samsung is due to trot out its next foldable phones in just a few months, and while nothing has been announced yet, the rumor mill has been churning away, and the latest intelligence concerns the cameras of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. However, if you were hoping for optical upgrades, don't hold your breath.

Noted leaker Yogesh Brar published the supposed camera specs of both devices, suggesting that the next-generation foldable phones won't see any camera upgrades. Brar's claim contradicts an earlier leak that claimed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would receive a 108MP main camera and a 64MP telephoto lens.

Instead, the latest leak says that the next Galaxy Z Fold will have a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. For what it's worth, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 had the same rear camera setup, implying that its successor will be a minor upgrade rather than a complete overhaul.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5- 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 10MP (Tele)Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5- 12MP + 12MP (UW)- Improved hinge- New image sensors- Large outer displays- Qualcomm Snapdragon for GalaxyApril 6, 2023 See more

The same could be true for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, as Brar claims that it will have a 12MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultrawide camera. This isn't surprising given that Samsung's foldable handsets haven't traditionally raised the bar for mobile photography.

It's not all bad news for the next-gen devices, though. The leak notes that both Samsung's next contenders for the best foldable smartphone will come with new image sensors. That said, details about these sensors remain a mystery at the moment.

Additionally, we may expect an improved hinge system, which is consistent with previous rumors suggesting that the phones' hinge will curve the glass in a waterdrop shape to eliminate the display crease.

We might also see a larger outer display, presumably on the clamshell foldable model. This corroborates earlier leaks about the Galaxy Z Flip 5's supposed external display, which is rumored to increase from 1.9 inches to 3.4 inches.

Lastly, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 could be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset found inside the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)