Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 might not see any camera upgrades

By Jay Bonggolto
published

Samsung is tipped to use new image sensors, though.

What you need to know

  • The camera specs of Samsung's next foldable phones may have surfaced.
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are tipped to the stick to the same camera setup as last year's models.
  • Samsung, on the other hand, could use new sensors for the upcoming devices.

Samsung is due to trot out its next foldable phones in just a few months, and while nothing has been announced yet, the rumor mill has been churning away, and the latest intelligence concerns the cameras of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. However, if you were hoping for optical upgrades, don't hold your breath.

Noted leaker Yogesh Brar published the supposed camera specs of both devices, suggesting that the next-generation foldable phones won't see any camera upgrades. Brar's claim contradicts an earlier leak that claimed the Galaxy Z Fold 5 would receive a 108MP main camera and a 64MP telephoto lens.

Instead, the latest leak says that the next Galaxy Z Fold will have a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. For what it's worth, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 had the same rear camera setup, implying that its successor will be a minor upgrade rather than a complete overhaul.

See more

The same could be true for the Galaxy Z Flip 5, as Brar claims that it will have a 12MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultrawide camera. This isn't surprising given that Samsung's foldable handsets haven't traditionally raised the bar for mobile photography.

It's not all bad news for the next-gen devices, though. The leak notes that both Samsung's next contenders for the best foldable smartphone will come with new image sensors. That said, details about these sensors remain a mystery at the moment.

Additionally, we may expect an improved hinge system, which is consistent with previous rumors suggesting that the phones' hinge will curve the glass in a waterdrop shape to eliminate the display crease.

We might also see a larger outer display, presumably on the clamshell foldable model. This corroborates earlier leaks about the Galaxy Z Flip 5's supposed external display, which is rumored to increase from 1.9 inches to 3.4 inches.

Lastly, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 could be powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset found inside the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

