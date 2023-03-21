Galaxy Z Flip 5 renders show big changes to the cover screen

What you need to know

Samsung's next foldable phones are hot news lately, even though we're still many months from their reveal. Yet, the latest renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are bound to give fans even more to be excited about.

Leaker SuperRoader created these new renders in collaboration with Technizo Concept (via SamMobile). They show a somewhat familiar clamshell device, although the cover panel is almost completely taken up by a display. It's purported that this display would be an almost perfect square with a 1:1.038 aspect ratio and measure 3.4 inches, making it larger than other clamshell foldable phones, including the OPPO Find N2 Flip.

However, the renders reveal much more about the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover, which may reorient the cameras and sport a secondary cover screen. Yes, two screens on the cover.

While it looks like this smaller display could be used to display images, it's possible Samsung may utilize this to show essential information such as the time, battery level, and more, putting it much more in line with the cover screen from the earliest Galaxy Z Flip models. This could limit the use of the larger cover screen for times when the user needs to interact with the phone, such as answering notifications, taking selfies, and more.

Aside from the cover display, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is said to sport an IPX8 rating for water resistance, although was talk of dust resistance potentially getting thrown in there. Leaker IceUniverse mentions new touchscreen technology may be in store for the foldable, and the internal folding display may feature smaller bezels. We also expect the phone to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, the same chip powering the Galaxy S23 series.

There's still quite some time before Samsung reveals the Galaxy Z Flip 5, so take the images with a grain of salt. However, rumors of a larger cover display have been fairly consistent. Add to that the presence of a secondary cover display, and Samsung may have yet another leg up over other clamshell foldable phones, including the highly-anticipated Motorola Razr+ 2023.