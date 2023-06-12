Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen may get a boost with optimized Google apps

What you need to know

Samsung has allegedly been working alongside Google to optimize many of its apps for its Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover display.

These apps may include Google Maps, Messages, YouTube, and more.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has been rumored to feature a 3.4-inch cover display with a 720 x 748 resolution.

It appears as though more app support is coming for Samsung's next foldable's cover screen. According to information received by SamMobile, it appears as though the new Galaxy Z Flip 5 may receive some optimized Google apps for its larger cover screen.

According to the report, Samsung has been collaborating with Google to optimize many of its apps like Maps, Messages, and YouTube to work on the Z Flip 5's cover screen.

SamMobile reiterated the almost-for-certain fact that many of the Korean OEMs apps, such as Samsung Keyboard and others, will work on the Z Flip 5's cover screen. This would essentially enable users to use voice-to-text and even utilize their device's browser, all while the phone is closed.

Exclusive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 external screen 720x748p 3.4”，305ppi pic.twitter.com/Gh8juw4BmiMay 4, 2023 See more

Much of this ties back to previous rumors we heard early on in May, which placed the possibility of features and widgets arriving for the Z Flip 5's cover display. Back then, the quickly-made render showcased widgets such as weather, battery information, and the like. However, when it came to the features, this included options for swapping out apps you're most likely to use, like the calling app, texting, and settings.

With new rumors pointing us in the direction of Google-made apps, these may also find their way onto that bottom row of the cover display as easily accessible shortcuts.

This would seemingly make the Galaxy Z Flip 5 cover screen a bit more useful than the current iteration, which is limited to select widgets by default. However, it's unclear how the screen's functionality will compare to the new Motorola Razr+, which includes a selection of widgets alongside the ability to open nearly any app on the cover screen, whether or not they've been optimized.

Using Google Maps on the Razr+ cover screen (Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Rumors suggest the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cover display may measure out to 3.4 inches with a 720 x 748 resolution. Internally, the next clamshell foldable could offer a 6.7-inch which keeps it pretty much the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

In terms of when to expect this device, Samsung recently confirmed that its summer Unpacked event would take place a couple of weeks earlier, in late July. With the event slated for COEX in Samseong-dong in the Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea, the Korean tech giant states holding its launch event on home soil "holds great significance."

Furthermore, a newly cropped-up rumor states Samsung is looking at holding another separate event for both new foldable phones in the U.S. and Canada on August 11. We are expecting to see the Galaxy Z Fold 5 announced alongside its clamshell buddy in late July and supposedly at this rumored second North American event, too. Renders of both phones have leaked, too, showing off some small hardware changes to the devices ahead of their summer launch.