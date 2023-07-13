Fresh OnePlus 12 renders reveal notable changes in design

What you need to know

Official looking OnePlus 12 renders have leaked, showcasing its design changes.

The camera visor sees significant changes by including a new periscopic lens.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

With rumors implying an early launch of the OnePlus 12 this year, a fresh leak reveals the next flagship from the company in all its glory.

Reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, widely known as OnLeaks, has come up with new renders of the alleged OnePlus 12 (via Smartprix), which showcase the device from almost every angle. The most noticeable difference on the OnePlus 12 that makes it look different from the previous iteration is the new camera sensor in the circular visor at the back and the centered-punch-hole display.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via Smartprix)

The camera visor at the back comprises three lenses, like the OnePlus 11. However, the alignment will look slightly different as the company is likely planning to bring a new periscope lens alongside the primary and secondary sensors. This makes the visor stand out as the LED placement appears to have shifted to the top left corner.

The cameras in the module are expected to include a 50MP IMX9-series primary sensor, another 50MP wide-angle lens, and a new 64MP Omnivision OV64B periscopic lens, notes Smartprix.

The other highlighted features per renders involve a curved display with a centered punch-hole cutout. Though it is a minor change, it is still significant compared to previous OnePlus models, as they always preferred the punch hole cutout aligned to the top left corner, although this has started to change with phones like the OnePlus Nord N30. The display has slimmer bezels and is slightly curved around the edges.

(Image credit: OnLeaks/ via Smartprix)

The overall look of the alleged OnePlus 12 feels premium and nostalgic, as it seems to include the company's signature Sandstone finish at the rear, or something similar. The design also includes more rounded corners and a slimmer form factor. There is also an alert slider placed in the protruding camera module that blends into the middle frame of the device.

As for expected specifications, earlier reports have hinted at a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is likely to be announced later this year in the Snapdragon Summit, thus, giving the device room to launch earlier towards the end of the year.

The next flagship from OnePlus is also rumored to have an improved 2K display measuring 6.7 inches and a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to have a 5000mAh battery capacity with support for 150W wired and 50W wireless charging.