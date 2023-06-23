OnePlus 12 rumor points to welcome display and camera improvements

What you need to know

New OnePlus 12 rumors suggest the flagship could be in line to receive a "new gen display" and an upgraded image sensor for its camera array.

The rumors also mention a telephoto lens, which would point to a new periscope lens.

Faster charging and a "symmetrical design" are also rumored.

It appears as though OnePlus is taking a stronger look at its upcoming flagship to bring in some meaningful technological upgrades. Yogesh Brar on Twitter posted some new rumors regarding the new OnePlus 12, speculated to release later this year.

According to new information, the leaks suggest the OnePlus 12 may arrive with an unnamed, improved "new gen display." On the back, the flagship device is rumored to include a new primary image sensor alongside a telephoto lens. Faster charging and a curious "symmetrical design" were also rumored, although it's unclear what the latter could truly mean for the new device.

Brar states the OnePlus 12 may launch in China in December, but the global market may not see it until "early" Q1 2024, which is not unlike previous OnePlus launches.

The OnePlus 11 features a QHD+ AMOLED panel, and it's not yet clear how its successor will improve on an already impressive display. Perhaps a faster refresh rate? Higher peak brightness?

While the OnePlus 12 is likely to continue to feature a circular triple camera array, its predecessor delivered a 50MP 1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, a 48MP wide-angle lens, and a 32MP 2x optical zoom lens. Perhaps the rumored sensor upgrade for the OnePlus 12 is the Sony IMX989 which the Xiaomi 13 Pro utilizes and consists of 8 aspherical lenses.

Additionally, the new rumor from Brar mentions a telephoto lens but doesn't specify any details beyond that. Still, it could corroborate previous leaks, suggesting the OnePlus 12 may feature a new periscope lens. It also wouldn't be the first time we've heard about OnePlus potentially including a periscope telephoto lens instead on one of its flagship phones.

The OnePlus 11 delivered 100W fast charging, but that was dumbed down slightly in North America to 80W (still good). If the company is leaning toward delivering a boost, hopefully, consumers in the U.S. see one, too.

While we await the OnePlus 12, the company has been busy and will continue to have an eventful 2023. The company recently rolled out another update for its OxygenOS 13.1 software to eligible devices, bringing in some convenient features. The Chinese OEM is also preparing the launch of the OnePlus V Fold, possibly in August.