OnePlus OxygenOS 13.1 rollout adds cellular sharing, app switching, and more

What you need to know

OnePlus rolls out another OTA update for OxygenOS 13.1, which activates several new features.

Users can access "Auto Connect," which creates a seamless experience across a user's OnePlus phone and Pad.

App Relay Playing function allows users to begin a show or document on their phone and then transfer it to their tablet without interruption.

OnePlus phones can also share their cellular connection with other devices.

OnePlus is beginning the rollout of another update for its OxygenOS 13.1 software for its tablet and line of phones.

OnePlus is rolling out an over-the-air (OTA) update for OxygenOS 13.1 for the OnePlus 8T up to the OnePlus 11 and 11R. This software update will bring a few notable features beginning with "Auto Connect." The Chinese OEM states the Auto Connect feature will create a "seamless connection" between a consumer's OnePlus devices.

This feature allows users to utilize cross-screen functions for notifications and to easily copy and paste information from their phone to their Pad and vice-versa. The company informs that the OnePlus Pad launched with this ability pre-installed.

Bluetooth, quick connect, and auto connect must be enabled on both devices to access this convenient feature. OnePlus states users can head into Settings > Connection Settings to ensure these connection options are enabled.

The new App Relay Playing function is OnePlus' "innovative" feature which plays on their devices' multi-screen connection capabilities, essentially enabling a screencast on another device. For example, opening a supported app (such as TikTok) on their phone will display a phone icon atop the same app on their OnePlus Pad. That user could then tap it and resume what they were doing on their tablet without interruption.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

OnePlus states this function extends to writing up documents, watching TV shows, and anything else so long as the App Relay Playing feature supports it. The availability of these features varies per country, but consumers in the U.S. will have access to the features.

Lastly, OxygenOS 13.1 gives the OnePlus 11 (initially) the ability to share its cellular data with other devices so long as the same account is signed in on both. Users must remain within 10 meters (roughly 32ft) of their desired sharing partner to share their cellular data. This will enable other OnePlus phones and tablets to access the internet, answer calls, and respond to texts.

Cellular sharing was activated on June 20 and is specifically available for the OnePlus 11 and 11R. OnePlus states it is available for those in the U.S., while availability in other countries varies.

OnePlus started the initial rollout of its OxygenOS 13.1 software back in May for its smartphones. At the time, the update only contained features such as seamless interconnection, a refined gaming experience, and health improvements.