OnePlus 11 and other phones receive OxygenOS 13.1 update

The OnePlus 11 is one of the best Android phones from the company that shipped earlier this year with OxygenOS 13 out of the box. A couple of months after the global launch, users in India are now receiving a new update to their OnePlus 11 devices.

OnePlus has announced that it is rolling out an incremental OxygenOS 13.1 update for users in the Indian market. The firmware OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update bearing IN CPH2447_13.1.0.501(EX01) has started rolling out to users in the Indian regions in batches beginning last week.

This same update is also reaching a number of other OnePlus devices, as far back as the OnePlus 8 series. These are the devices receiving the OxygenOS 13.1 update:

OnePlus 8/8 Pro

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 9/9 Pro

OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11R

The update comes with a couple of new features and improvements on the OnePlus 11 and the above-listed phones, although features may vary depending on the model. It includes a new personalization feature, which gives users new Omoji functionality and library. Omojis are the OnePlus interpretation of Apple's Memoji avatars.

The new OxygenOS update further has some health-related features, a seamless auto-connect feature, and more. Here's the full changelog of the update:

Seamless interconnection

New auto-connect feature enables automatic connection between phones, tablets, and PCs placed in close proximity. (OP 9/9Pro/9RT)

Personalization

Expands Omoji's functionality and library. (OP 8/8Pro/8T, OP 9/9Pro/9R, OP 11/11R)

Health

Adds a new TalkBack feature that recognizes and announces images in apps and Photos.

Adds the new Zen Space app, with two modes, Deep Zen and Light Zen, to help you focus on the present.

Improves Simple mode with a new helper widget and quick tutorials on the Home screen. (OP 8/8Pro/8T, OP 9/9Pro/9R)

Gaming experience

Adds the Championship mode to Game Assistant. This mode improves performance while also disabling notifications, calls, and other messages to give you a more immersive gaming experience.

Adds a music playback control to Game Assistant, so you can listen to and control music easily while gaming.

System

Improves system stability and performance. (OP 10T)

Extends the battery life in some scenarios. (OP 10T)

As you can see from the changelog, the update brings a Zen Space app and some new gaming features, including adding Championship mode to Game Assistant and access to music controls to further enhance the gaming experience.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

Most of the updates are rolling out to Indian variants of the phones. However, U.S. and global variants of the OnePlus 10T are also being updated, as well as European and global variants of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Regional availability is likely to expand in the coming weeks, so keep an eye out for new updates rolling out to your OnePlus phone.