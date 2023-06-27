OnePlus 12 leak claims very fast charging is on the way, reveals other details

What you need to know

OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a curved 2K Samsung-made screen.

It will likely have two 50MP cameras and a 64MP periscope lens housed in a symmetrical center-aligned camera visor.

The device will likely ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 150W fast charge support.

The OnePlus 12 is the company's next top-tier handset, which is already rumored to launch earlier than the predecessor models. While we recently saw rumors hinting at a new-gen display and better cameras, a new leak corroborates previously leaked specs and reveals an interesting upgrade.

The latest spec leak comes from a leaker on Weibo (via GSMArena), who put out the specifications of the alleged OnePlus 12 in a new post on the micro-blogging site. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 12 will likely be powered by the next-gen Qualcomm processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which is also expected to be unveiled early this year at the Snapdragon Summit in October.

That's not too surprising, as it's what previous leaks have stated.

The tipster also predicts the launch is likely to happen in December this year, a month sooner than the previous OnePlus flagship launch. The launch timeline also corroborates the earlier leak and could be due to the Snapdragon launch, which has also been moved up from last year.

The tipster also states that the OnePlus 12 will feature a centered punch-hole camera housing, with a display made by Samsung featuring slightly curved edges and a 2K resolution. It could be a part of a new-gen display alongside the symmetrical design, as mentioned in the earlier tip from last week.

The new display aesthetic would deviate from previous OnePlus premium phones like the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 10 Pro, which always featured the selfie camera aligned to the top left corner.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

As for optics, the OnePlus 12 could come with two 50MP cameras, of which the Sony IMX9 series one could act as the primary camera coupled with another 50MP wide-angle lens. The tipster adds that another 64MP periscope lens would also be added to the camera island. It is also expected to be aligned symmetrically around the center at the back of the device.

Lastly, the OnePlus 12 could see a 5000mAh battery capacity with a whopping 150W fast charging support, already glimpsed in some of the best Android phones, like the Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R.

Overall, OnePlus appears to be gearing up with a whole new design with the OnePlus 12 aided by impressive specs on paper and a better zoom camera (as hinted in the previous leak). Aside from the flagship, we also anticipate the launch of the OnePlus Fold, which is rumored to be happening in the coming months to take on the leading foldable phones in the market.