New OnePlus Fold rumor reveals additional details about its launch

What you need to know

The OnePlus Fold is tipped to see the light of day in the first half of August.

Rumor has it that OnePlus may hold an event in New York for the phone's unveiling.

OnePlus' first foldable phone will presumably be released in the United States and India.

OnePlus seems to be preparing to launch its first foldable phone in a few months, and a new rumor may have provided new details about the company's plans for the OnePlus Fold's launch event and availability.

According to information obtained by Pricebaba from tipster Yogesh Brar, the OnePlus Fold will be unveiled in the first half of August. While this is unconfirmed, the latest rumor is in line with recent reports claiming that the device would make its debut in the same month.

The rumored launch window is interesting, as that device could see the light of day around the same time Samsung's next foldable phones are likely to be announced. But whether OnePlus will steal Samsung's thunder remains to be seen. The OnePlus Fold will be the company's its first challenger to the leading foldable phones, many of which belong to the South Korean tech giant.

The tipster also claims that OnePlus will hold an event in New York where the foldable device will be unveiled, presumably in addition to other launch venues in markets where the phone will be released.

Speaking of which, the OnePlus Fold could be released globally, with the United States and India rumored to be the primary markets. In contrast, OnePlus' parent company, Oppo, did not ship its first foldable phone outside of China. Although there was speculation early last year that the Oppo Find N would be released globally as a OnePlus foldable, that did not happen.

However, that rumor may not be entirely outside the realms of possibility, as Pricebaba claims that the OnePlus Fold will be a rehashed version of the upcoming Oppo Find N3, which will supposedly launch in China in August. It won't be surprising if this is true, given the amalgamation of both brands' R&D teams in 2021.

With OnePlus' foldable plans taking shape, we might finally see another addition to a new and rapidly growing market of flipping and folding phones.