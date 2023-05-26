OnePlus 12 rumor points to strong specs and impressive cameras

What you need to know

The OnePlus 11 is one of the successful devices that the company launched early this year. A new flagship every year sees its launch early in the year in China, followed by a global launch. However, that could change this year as a new leak suggests an early launch alongside expected specifications.

The leak comes from tipster Yogesh Brar who has shared alleged specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 12 next to its launch date, which is expected in China by December.

As noted by Brar, we can expect a change in the time frame this year, although it is quite early, so take the rumor with a grain of salt. The previous OnePlus flagship releases were first launched in China and to global markets in the following months; for instance, the OnePlus 11 launched in other regions in February.

It also wouldn't be the first company to move its launch up, with rumors that Samsung is considering an early launch for its next foldable flagships.

Tipster further shared the expected specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 12, which is said to feature a 6.7-inch QHD OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It means we can expect a fairly identical display on the OnePlus 12 compared to its predecessor.

OnePlus 12(Engineering config)- 6.7" QHD OLED, 120Hz- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (SM8650)- 50MP + 50MP (UW) + 64MP (periscope)- 5,000mAh battery- 100W chargingLaunch: December (China)May 25, 2023 See more

Qualcomm’s next flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, will likely power the OnePlus 12 this year. The SoC is already rumored to feature increased clock speeds of up to 3.7GHz. The alleged chipset is also rumored to have a 1+5+2 core structure; one prime core, five large cores, and two small cores.

For optics, the OnePlus 12 is expected to feature a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP IMX890 primary sensor, another 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 64MP periscopic lens. It corroborates with the earlier leak implying the company is testing the periscopic zoom camera on the OnePlus 12. The Hasselblad integration is likely to continue as well.

Furthermore, Brar hints at a decent 5000mAh battery capacity on the alleged OnePlus 12, aided by 100W super fast charging.

The OnePlus 12 might be a substantial upgrade over the OnePlus 11 if the rumored specs are believed to be accurate. The projected early launch is also a welcome change, meaning the OEM could deliver its next high-tier phones before the year's end.

It looks like this may be an exciting year for OnePlus flagships, as we also expect OnePlus Fold, the first foldable device from OnePlus, to launch in the coming months.