Qualcomm to launch the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 early this year

What you need to know

Qualcomm made the Snapdragon Summit dates official.

The event will be held in Hawaii during October 24-26.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to launch at the event, and we could see early adopters of the new chipset.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is the next anticipated flagship processor from Qualcomm that is expected to power top-tier phones that are likely to launch early next year. Qualcomm traditionally unveils it at the Snapdragon Summit every year, and this year, it will be held in October.

The chipset maker has shared a new event page scheduled for October 24-26, which is going to take place in Maui, Hawaii. Over the past couple of years, Qualcomm has been bringing forward the Snapdragon Summit events, usually happening towards the end of the year.

For instance, the previous two yearly events occurred in November, a month earlier than the regular schedule. This year's event is scheduled to appear a few weeks before last year's. This is an interesting scenario because we can see the flagship SoC early. It further makes the top Android phones to release with the newer chipset, like what Xiaomi did with the Xiaomi 13 Pro in December 2022 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

While other OEM makers started releasing phones with the same chipset early last year, Xiaomi was slightly ahead due to the early launch of the flagship processor.

Since this year's Summit is also a bit early, we expect early adopters of the chipset, like Xiaomi and OnePlus, to have their flagship models with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Speaking of, the upcoming SoC is expected to have significant improvements when it comes to clock speeds. Per recent leaks, it is said to incorporate Qualcomm's single prime Cortex X4 core, which is said to give a performance boost in frequency to 3.7GHz.

The chipset will likely have a 1+5+2 core structure comprising one super-large core, five large cores, and two small cores. It is likely to be accompanied by an Adreno 750 GPU.

The first devices likely to adopt the upcoming SoC could include Xiaomi 14 series, OnePlus 12, and the Galaxy S24 series.