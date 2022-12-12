Xiaomi 13 Pro launches with three 50MP cameras, 120W charging, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

What you need to know

Xiaomi announces the launch of the 13 and 13 Pro flagship phones.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro offers a 6.73-inch double-curved display and a triple 50MP Leica optic-certified camera array.

Both phones are powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have started pre-orders in China, starting at ¥3999 with a December 14 retail date.

Xiaomi has revealed the 13 and 13 Pro flagship phone models as the company looks to improve user experience with upgraded technology.

According to the Chinese OEM's official post (opens in new tab), the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro have now launched with all of the details alongside the announcement. At the top is the Xiaomi 13 Pro, which the company has stated boasts a new minimalistic design with its double-curved body ceramic body.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

This "double-curve" is in reference to the Xiaomi 13 Pro's 6.73-inch AMOLED 120Hz display. The Pro model of the new 13 series is the only one to offer 1920Hz PWM dimming, as well. It has a fullscreen brightness capability of 1,200 nits, while its peak brightness can reach 1,900 nits.

Much like its predecessor, the 13 Pro still sports a triple 50MP camera array on its back. The difference here is that the Xiaomi 13 Pro's cameras use Leica professional optics, which was previously featured with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

The Chinese OEM states that its Leica-certified lens is able to provide users the chance to take high-resolution photos that are quite nearly devoid of flaws. The 50MP shooter on the back of the 13 Pro is a 1-inch-type ultra-large Sony IMX989 sensor consisting of 8 aspherical lenses. The device also contains 50MP telephoto and ultra-wide lenses, as well.

On the inside, the Xiaomi 13 Pro contains the recently launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform to strengthen it. Xiaomi states this new chip brings a 37% performance improvement to the device while reducing its power consumption by 47%. The device's new Adreno GPU improves performance by 42% while its power consumption drops by 49%.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro contains the Chinese OEM's very own Surge charging chip that is paired with its Surge Battery management, which allows the 4,820mAh battery to last longer. The new flagship phone delivers 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi's 13 Pro model will be delivered in white, black, Flora Green, and Mountain Blue. The blue color has been made especially with a softer material for a finer texture. Consumers can choose from a few different RAM/internal storage options for the 13 Pro: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. These can be pre-ordered in China for ¥4999, ¥5399, ¥5799, and ¥6299, respectively. The phone will go on sale starting December 14.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi's 13 base model doesn't diverge that far away from its Pro version, although the differences set in when we take a look at the design, which resembles the iPhone 14 with its flat, glossy edges. The Xiaomi 13's flat display drops slightly in size to a 6.36-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel with a nearly 93% screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, as well, which we'll see on many of the best Android phones launching in 2023.

The Xiaomi 13 also offers users the same triple 50MP camera array on its back which are all Leica optics-certified.

The battery of the base model is slightly different, as the Xiaomi 13 contains a 4,500mAh battery. This device is also supported by 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 13 is offered in the same colors as its Pro version: white, black, Flora Green, and Mountain Blue. The Xiaomi 13 can be found in a few different RAM/internal storage options: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB, and 12/512GB. These can also be pre-ordered right now in China for ¥3999, ¥4299, ¥4599, and ¥4999, respectively. Much like the Pro version, the Xiaomi 13 will be on the market for sale on December 14.

The Xiaomi 13 has also been treated to five special, limited edition colors: red, blue, yellow, green, and gray. These color options can be purchased in China exclusively on the Mainland China Mi Store app and mi.com. Xiaomi also states that a global launch of its new phone will be announced at some point in the months ahead as the company helps lead us into 2023-era flagships.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Lastly, both the Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro come with the Chinese OEM's latest MIUI 14 software. The company's latest software is based on the recent Android 13 release, providing users with convenience and simplicity, as stated by Xiaomi. MIUI 14 is said to have optimized space occupation and shaves down the unremovable app count to eight. The new OS also brings new widgets, enhances on-device privacy protection, and new features in device interconnectivity.

This OS update also includes XiaoAi AI Assistant 6, which learns users' habits and works to offer them shortcuts to payment codes and transportation codes in advance.