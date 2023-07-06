OnePlus rumored to drop 'V Fold' and call its foldable 'Open' instead

What you need to know

OnePlus' first foldable might be called the "Open" as the name was patented back in April alongside several others.

OnePlus' first book-folding phone may utilize the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and feature an 8-inch internal display.

Consumers may see a OnePlus launch at some point during Q3 2023.

Rumors are swirling, suggesting OnePlus is looking to switch up the name for the launch of its first foldable later this summer.

Allegedly, OnePlus is interested in swapping out the previous running name "V Fold" for "Open," per a tweet by Max Jambor (via 9to5Google). Jambor states the Chinese OEM patented the name some time ago (back in April), so it looks like the company was at least flirting with the possibility.

Furthermore, a few additional names OnePlus had in its bag were Prime, Wing, Edge, and Peak. The direction change for the upcoming device's name is different, for sure, as other companies such as Samsung and Google have opted to go with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Pixel Fold.

(Image credit: Max Jambor / Twitter)

We've heard rumors of OnePlus developing its first book-folding device since the start of 2023. To begin with, we didn't have much to grasp about the device and only had its parent company OPPO (and its Find N2) to sort of gauge where OnePlus might go.

Since then, rumors surfaced regarding the foldable's specifications. The leak suggested the now-rumored OnePlus Open may feature an 8-inch QHD+ 120Hz internal display paired with a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz external display. The rear panel may host a 50MP primary lens, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP 3x periscope lens.

Internally, the Open may utilize Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. In terms of battery, the company may work with a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast-charging capabilities making it the fastest-charging foldable phone on the market.

How the device may look was also leaked, and it looks like OnePlus may continue to feature a circular camera array on its back panel. The Chinese brand was also rumored to include a slight change to its audio system, as well.

OnePlus has confirmed that it will look to launch its first foldable this year and gave a vague Q3 2023 window for when we could expect it. Although, it would be wise not to forget that the company is working on a clamshell "Flip" device, too.