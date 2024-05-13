The OnePlus Open might not see a successor this year

What you need to know

The second-generation OnePlus Open may not be released in 2024, possibly due to the delay in the launch of the OPPO Find N5.

Given that OnePlus and OPPO are sister companies, their product launches are often interconnected.

It is also possible that the OnePlus Open 2 might feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

The OnePlus Open turned heads as a fan-favorite foldable phone last year, and many thought OnePlus would quickly follow up with a sequel this year. But it looks like we'll have to wait a bit longer for its successor.

As per a post by Kartikey Singh on X (formerly Twitter), it looks like the OnePlus Open 2 might not be launched in 2024, supposedly because the OPPO Find N5 is also taking a rain check on its launch for this year (via Notebookcheck).

It's basically confirmed that Oppo will not release the Oppo Find N5 Series this year thus no OnePlus Open 2 as well!May 10, 2024

Both OnePlus and OPPO are sister companies under the same parent organization, so their product launches can sometimes be interrelated. If the Find N5 is delayed, it's possible that the Open 2 might face a similar fate.

The OnePlus Open 2 is hyped up as the eagerly awaited follow-up to its well-loved predecessor. It's widely speculated that the Open 2 will probably follow the same path as its predecessor, being essentially a revamped version of the upcoming OPPO foldable device, just as the first OnePlus Open was pretty much a clone of the OPPO Find N3.

A reply from another X user seems to confirm the delay. Adding fuel to the fire, the post suggests that the OnePlus Open 2 could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

With the original Open having debuted in late 2023, skipping a year feels like a missed opportunity. Typically, companies refresh their phone lineup annually, so it's a letdown to consider that the OnePlus Open 2 might not make its debut this year.

In addition to the OnePlus Open 2, there have been rumors swirling about OnePlus venturing into the clamshell foldable segment. The mysterious OnePlus Flip device has been whispered about, but details are scarce. Speculation suggests it could be a rebranded version of the Oppo Find N5 Flip, which has reportedly been canceled.

OnePlus did seem to take its sweet time before jumping on the foldable phone trend. But if the company is holding off on launching the second model to fine-tune or beef up its features, it's probably worth the wait.