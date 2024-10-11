OnePlus may have a launch window lined up for its next foldable phone

What you need to know

The OnePlus Open is allegedly getting a sequel, expected to launch early next year between January and March 2025.

While specific camera details are still unclear, the OnePlus Open 2 is rumored to feature a 50MP main sensor from Sony, a periscope lens, and a third camera of unknown purpose.

The Open 2 might be the first foldable to feature the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The OnePlus Open is getting a follow-up despite earlier rumors, and word on the street is that the next iteration might arrive early next year.

As per tipster @Rodent950, the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to hit the market in the first quarter of next year (via Android Authority). That means we could see it launch sometime between January and March 2025.

Find N5 and X8 Ultra are coming in Q1 N5 is tested with X8 Ultras quad camera setup, but seems that they're ditching it and continue with current tricam setup. #OppoFindN5 #OppoFindX8Ultra pic.twitter.com/jYvmaJ5PBMOctober 9, 2024

While the leaked info doesn’t mention the OnePlus Open 2 directly, it does hint at the OPPO Find N5. This device is expected to be rebranded as the OnePlus Open 2 for markets outside China.

For the uninitiated, OnePlus and OPPO are under one corporate roof, sharing tech innovations across their products. This partnership is what led to the original OnePlus Open being based on the Find N3. So, it makes sense that the upcoming Open model will be built on the Find N5.

The tipster also divulged that OPPO/OnePlus tried to include their quad camera setup, meant for the Find X8 Ultra, into the new foldable. Unfortunately, it seems that experiment didn’t quite work out, so they’ve decided to stick with a three-camera system for the Open 2/Find N5.

Although the exact camera specs for the upcoming foldable are still a bit of a mystery, the rumors point to a 50MP main sensor from Sony, along with a periscope lens and a third camera whose purpose remains unclear (via 91mobiles).

Looking at the current OnePlus Open, it features a 48MP main sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultrawide lens. In our review of the OnePlus Open, we praised its camera system for taking stunning photos and videos. So, if there’s no major upgrade in 2025, it’s not likely to be a big letdown.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Besides, adding four rear cameras would probably make the foldable bulkier, so keeping the camera setup more streamlined could actually be a smart move. There are also hints that OnePlus is working on making the Open 2 even thinner to challenge the Honor Magic V3.

Furthermore, 91Mobile hints that the Find N5/Open 2 might be the first foldable phone to feature the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This phone could come with a unique circular camera module, and a main display with a 2K resolution, just like its predecessor.