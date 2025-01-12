OnePlus Open 2 might outdo the Honor Magic V3 as the world's slimmest foldable

What you need to know

The Oppo Find N5 is tipped to launch soon, rumored to feature a super slim design with a titanium frame.

Leaks suggest the Find N5 (and consequently the OnePlus Open 2) could be the thinnest foldable yet, possibly beating the Honor Magic V3, which currently holds that title.

Key features include a Hasselblad triple-camera system with periscope lens, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, satellite communication, and a "nearly 6,000mAh" battery with wireless charging.

Fresh reports from China hint at the Oppo Find N5's upcoming launch, and it's tipped to flaunt a super slim design wrapped in a titanium frame.

Originally rumored for a 2024 release, the Find N5 (from which the OnePlus Open 2 is taking inspiration) faced some unexpected delays. There were even rumors it might get scrapped altogether. But recent leaks have put those worries to rest, showing that OnePlus and Oppo are still committed to making this book-style foldable a reality.

In a Weibo post, leaker Digital Chat Station shared that the upcoming Oppo Find N5 will feature a titanium chassis. They also claim that it will be the thinnest foldable phone yet (via Notebookcheck).

If these claims hold true, the upcoming Oppo model could dethrone the Honor Magic V3 as the slimmest book-style foldable. The Magic V3 currently measures 9.2mm folded and 4.35mm unfolded. This would set a new benchmark in the foldable market, though the leaker hasn't shared specific dimensions of the upcoming device.

While previous leaks have teased the OnePlus Open 2's look, they haven't confirmed the materials used. However, the idea of a titanium body seems plausible, given how popular this lightweight yet durable metal has become in premium phones.

Titanium’s strength and lightness make it a top pick for flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the upcoming S25 Ultra. So, if the OnePlus Open 2 uses titanium, it would fit right in with the latest design trends and further cement its status as a premium foldable.

In a separate Weibo post, leaker Smart Pikachu shared a detailed look at the device’s key features. The design focuses on durability, with a triple-camera setup co-engineered with Hasselblad, including a periscope lens for better optics.

The tipster also claims that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and support satellite communication. It could also pack a "nearly 6,000mAh" battery with wireless charging support.

Smart Pikachu also hinted at a February 2025 launch for the Oppo Find N5. This timing gives OnePlus a solid chance to lead the foldable market. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 not expected until later in the year, the Open 2 could have a strong, uncontested run, helping it grab market share and build a loyal following before its biggest competitor arrives.