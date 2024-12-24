The OnePlus Open 2 might launch much later than we hoped

What you need to know

The OnePlus Open 2's launch keeps getting pushed back, with a late 2025 release now looking likely.

Initially, the delay was thought to be for Qualcomm’s latest chipset, but now it seems like unexpected development issues are causing the holdup.

The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to come with major upgrades, including a better rear camera, hardware, and a bigger battery.

The wait for the OnePlus Open 2 feels endless, and now it seems the launch might be pushed back even further, which is a bummer for anyone itching to see the next-gen foldable from OnePlus.

Tipster Sanju Choudhary claims on X that the OnePlus Open 2 might not hit store shelves until late 2025 (via GSMArena). Details are scarce, but it looks like fans of OnePlus’ foldables are in for a long wait.

The OnePlus OPEN 2 is 🔥 ....H2 2025..December 20, 2024

Earlier reports suggested that the Open 2 could debut as early as Q1 2025, but that’s still far off from earlier speculations. At this point, a 2024 launch seems pretty much off the table.

At first, it seemed like the Open 2 was delayed to pack in Qualcomm’s latest chipset. But this new setback hints at unexpected development issues slowing things down even more.

These rumors are still up in the air until OnePlus makes it official. While the first OnePlus Open launched in October 2023, that doesn’t give us much to go on for its sequel. OnePlus’ release schedules can shift due to all kinds of factors, making past launches a shaky guide for what’s next.

The next OnePlus foldable is rumored to bring big upgrades to its rear camera and hardware, making the wait totally worth it.

Previous rumors suggested the Open 2 could be the first foldable in the U.S. to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, that is, if it drops in early 2025.

Reports also say the OnePlus Open 2 will pack an impressive battery, outdoing any foldable before it. Plus, expect a thinner design and better durability, with the device being thinner and more water-resistant than the last one. These upgrades are definitely cranking up the hype.

Meanwhile, Oppo is expected to reveal the Find N5 next year, likely with the same hardware as the OnePlus Open 2. Given the parallel launch of the Find N3 and the original OnePlus Open last year, we could see both foldables debut around the same time in the next 12 months.