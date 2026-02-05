This one change made the OnePlus 15 much easier to use

There's no doubt that the OnePlus 15's display is among the best of any phone. The phone uses a custom BOE panel, and a key difference this year is that it goes down to 1 nit. And although the overall resolution is lower at 1.5K, that hasn't been an issue at all in regular use.

My favorite display feature is Adaptive Tone; it is similar to True Tone on the iPhone 17 Pro, adjusting the screen's color balance on the fly according to ambient light. Now, I normally prefer adjusting the colors manually, but I wanted to try out the feature, and I'm glad I did — it made using the device much easier, and I didn't have to do any tweaking on my own.

Although OnePlus has a standard Eye Comfort mode that introduces a yellowish tint, I found Adaptive Tone to do a better job while outdoors and in general use throughout the day, and it made a noticeable difference in how I used the phone.