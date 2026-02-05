This one change made the OnePlus 15 much easier to use
You'll want to enable Adaptive Tone to make the most of the OnePlus 15's display.
There's no doubt that the OnePlus 15's display is among the best of any phone. The phone uses a custom BOE panel, and a key difference this year is that it goes down to 1 nit. And although the overall resolution is lower at 1.5K, that hasn't been an issue at all in regular use.
My favorite display feature is Adaptive Tone; it is similar to True Tone on the iPhone 17 Pro, adjusting the screen's color balance on the fly according to ambient light. Now, I normally prefer adjusting the colors manually, but I wanted to try out the feature, and I'm glad I did — it made using the device much easier, and I didn't have to do any tweaking on my own.
Although OnePlus has a standard Eye Comfort mode that introduces a yellowish tint, I found Adaptive Tone to do a better job while outdoors and in general use throughout the day, and it made a noticeable difference in how I used the phone.