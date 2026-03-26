OPPO's Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 are the flagship killers you deserve in 2026

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OPPO isn't just killing it with flagships; the brand's mid-range devices contribute a bigger chunk to its bottom line, and there's plenty of choices available. The Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 debuted at the start of 2026, and they're easily among the best mid-rangers you can buy today — if anything, the cameras on the Pro model makes it the ideal flagship killer.

I didn't use the phones immediately after launch, but I tested both the Reno 15 Pro and the standard Reno 15 over the course of the last month, and it's easy to see that these devices have a lot to like. I prefer the Pro model, so I'll start with that. OPPO changed the design this year, and the Reno 15 Pro has a smaller size thanks to a 6.32-inch panel — it's sold as the Reno 15 Pro mini in India.

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The size makes the phone a delight to hold and use, and the design is just as premium as the Find X9 Pro. The brown color doesn't stand out that much, but there's an Aurora Blue model that looks exquisite, and that's the one I recommend if you're eyeing this phone.

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