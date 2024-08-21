OnePlus Nord series buyers guide: Everything you need to know about the best budget OnePlus phones

There used to be a time when OnePlus just sold flagships, releasing just two phones a year. While that allowed the Chinese manufacturer to build an initial following, it needed to focus on the mid-range and budget categories to cater to a mainstream audience, and it started doing just that with the introduction of the Nord back in 2020.

It would be an understatement to say that the debut of the Nord series has catalyzed OnePlus sales globally; the mid-range portfolio now makes up an overwhelming majority of the company's sales, and allowed it to shoot up the ranks in key markets, particularly North America.

It's no wonder, then, that OnePlus launched 18 models in the Nord series until now. Whether it's the mid-range powerhouse that is the Nord 4 or the entry-level Nord N30, OnePlus has a Nord device to cater to every need — and budget — so let's take a look at the best Nord phones you can buy now.

OnePlus Nord 4: An amazing mid-ranger

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

The Nord 4 is one of the best OnePlus phones I used all year, and a big part of its allure is down to its all-metal chassis. Most manufacturers got comfortable with metal-and-glass designs in recent years, so it was refreshing to see OnePlus go back to a metallic chassis on the Nord 4, and it absolutely makes a difference in daily use.

The rest of the hardware isn't all that bad either; the AMOLED panel is vibrant, there's a huge 5500mAh battery with 100W charging, and it has decent internal hardware — gaming wasn't an issue on the device. But where it truly excels is the cameras; the Nord 4 is able to deliver striking images, and that gives it a distinct edge in the mid-range segment.

The Nord 4 is available in India for ₹32,999 ($393) for the 8GB/256GB variant, and there's also a 12GB/256GB model that costs ₹35,999 ($429). Over in the U.K., the phone costs £429 ($559) for the 12GB/256GB edition, and £479 ($624) for the 16GB/512GB model. OnePlus doesn't sell the Nord 4 in North America, and customers in the region don't have an official way to pick up the device.

OnePlus Nord 4

The Nord 4 is one of the best mid-rangers of 2024, delivering great hardware, stellar cameras, 100W charging, and two-day battery life.

OnePlus Nord 3: Still a good choice

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Don't need the latest hardware? The Nord 3 still has a lot to offer, and it can be had for a lot less than the Nord 4. It doesn't have that elegant all-metal chassis, but the glass back combined with pastel hues makes it look good in its own right.

It has the same 6.74-inch AMOLED panel, but it doesn't get quite as bright; it is still decent enough, and I didn't notice any issues in outdoor use. The Dimensity 9000 is great in day-to-day tasks, and it holds up just as well at gaming. The 50MP camera at the back is very good too, and while it is outmatched by the Nord 4, it is among the better sensors in this category.

The biggest reason for getting the Nord 3 is the value; the 8GB/128GB model is down to just ₹20,999 ($250) in India, and that's a downright bargain for the hardware you're getting. The phone isn't as good a deal in the U.K., where the 16GB/256GB model costs £379 ($494), and you should consider the Nord 4 instead. But if you're in India, the Nord 3 is a viable choice. And just like the Nord 4, the Nord 3 isn't available officially in North America.

OnePlus Nord 3

The Nord 3 continues to be a good option if you want a mid-range phone that delivers the best value.

OnePlus Nord CE 4: Basics on a budget

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

OnePlus says the CE in the naming of the Nord CE 4 stands for Core Edition, and that the device is designed to deliver the essentials at an affordable price point. The Nord CE 4 is decent enough, and it has a good design with a big battery, 100W charging, and the 50MP camera takes good photos.

But the phone will get just two platform updates, and that makes it a poor choice against the likes of the Nothing Phone 2a. If anything, I think the Nord CE 4 Lite is a better choice to consider, and that phone is a better value, particularly in the U.K., where it costs just £249 ($324) for the 8GB/256GB model. While the phone is also available in India, you shouldn't buy it — the Nord 3 costs about the same, and you get better hardware.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

If you're in the U.K., the Nord CE 4 Lite is a great choice in the budget segment. It has decent hardware, good camera at the back, and a massive battery.

OnePlus Nord N30: Entry-level goodness

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Nord N30 is an interesting device; it is the only phone in the Nord portfolio that's sold in North America, and while it doesn't have the same great hardware as the rest of the devices on this list, you get a great value. The phone has a 120Hz LCD panel, a 5000mAh battery with 50W charging, and there's a 108MP camera at the back that takes good photos.

The design and hardware is rather basic, but the phone costs just $249 on Amazon, and judging by its sales figures, it is one of the best-selling devices in this category. It won't get software updates and doesn't have the brightest screen, but if you just need an entry-level phone that nails the essentials, the Nord N30 is a good choice.