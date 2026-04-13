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When I reviewed the Vivo X300 Ultra last week, I said that it would take something truly extraordinary to measure up to its cameras. OPPO is aiming to do just that with the Find X9 Ultra, and while I can't talk about the cameras just yet, the fact that the device is launching globally this year — just like the X300 Ultra — means there are two strong contenders if you need a camera-focused upgrade in 2026.

I'll talk about the Find X9 Ultra's cameras and how it holds up against the X300 Ultra in my review, but before that, let's take a look at the design itself. OPPO showed over the last three years that it's willing to try out different styles, and the Find X9 Ultra doesn't look anything like the Find X8 Ultra or any of its predecessors. If anything, the bold styling is reminiscent of a traditional camera, and I like that the brand leaned into this aesthetic — I like this design better than Xiaomi's custom 17 Ultra with Leica accouterments.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central) (Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The rear of the Find X9 Ultra is outfitted in leather, and it feels great to hold and use. The phone itself is built like a tank, and although it has flat edges, the bevels around the sides ensure it's comfortable in daily use. In this sense, it is similar to the X300 Ultra, and the camera island is somehow even bigger.

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