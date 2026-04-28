AirDrop sharing appears to be expanding beyond Pixel and Galaxy phones

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What you need to know

Quick Share with AirDrop support is finally expanding beyond Pixel and Galaxy phones to more Android devices.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra have started receiving support for AirDrop sharing.

You need to enable AirDrop visibility on iPhone for Android devices to detect and share files seamlessly.

Google brought support for sharing files using Android's Quick Share with Apple's AirDrop to its Pixel phones last year, and it now looks like the company is finally expanding the feature to more Android devices.

Ever since Google introduced Quick Share with AirDrop support on the Pixel 10 series, we've been waiting for it to show up on more phones. Since then, it has expanded to the Pixel 9 series and more recently showed up on the Galaxy S26 lineup as well.

Samsung even pushed it to the Galaxy S25 series with the One UI 8.5 update. But outside of Pixel and Samsung devices, there hasn't been much movement until now.

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Oppo launched the Find X9 Ultra last week with a promise that AirDrop support would roll out soon, and it looks like that has already started happening. I've been able to test this myself, sending and receiving files between the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and an iPhone Air without any issues.