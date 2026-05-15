Quick Share is getting a useful upgrade for sharing files with iPhones

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What you need to know

Google is rolling out QR code file sharing from Android phones to iPhones through Quick Share.

iPhone users can scan a QR code and download shared files through a secure Google webpage.

Shared files stay available for 24 hours and are protected with end-to-end encryption.

Google has started rolling out a new Quick Share feature that lets Android users share files with iPhones simply by scanning a QR code.

One of the biggest announcements from this week's Android Show was improved compatibility between Android phones and iPhones. Google announced that it would make switching from iPhone to Android easier by allowing more complex data, like passwords and even home screen layouts, to transfer across devices. Another major part of the announcement was the expansion of Quick Share to AirDrop support across more Android phones.

However, it looks like Google won't be bringing native Quick Share to AirDrop support to every Android phone, at least not yet. For devices that don't support it, Google announced a fallback feature that lets iPhone users scan a QR code and receive files through the cloud, and that feature is now beginning to roll out.