Google Messages is getting the one feature I’ve actually wanted for years

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What you need to know

You can now broadcast your real-time movements directly in a Google Messages chat without switching to Maps or copying links.

The map updates continuously as you move, so friends can watch your approach in real time.

Pick from four sharing durations: one hour, today only, indefinite, or a custom cutoff.

Google is making the Messages app more than just a place to send texts. The newest update rolls out real-time location sharing, which could change how you use the app every day.

Now, besides sending texts, you can share your live location right in a conversation, as per a Google Messages help page. You don’t have to switch to maps, copy links, or use other apps. Just open a chat and let someone see where you are in real time.

It’s important to note that this is different from the app’s regular location sharing. This new feature updates your location live.

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You're in complete control of the clock

Once enabled, your location updates continuously on a map inside the chat. You can choose how long to share it ("For 1 hour," "Today only," "Until you turn this off," or "Custom duration"), and you can stop sharing anytime with a single tap.

Android Central's Take I think it’s about time Google stopped treating its apps like roommates who never talk. For most people, this finally ends the "I'm five minutes away" excuse, since the map clearly shows you’re still on your couch. But I find it funny that it took Google, the company behind the world’s most popular map and mobile OS, until 2026 to realize these two should work together in the same window. It’s a great feature, but it also shows that Google can be surprisingly slow when it comes to making its apps work well together.

This update brings Messages closer to the top messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, which have had similar features for a while.

You can find the feature in the “+” menu during a conversation. Tap it, pick real-time location sharing, set how long you want to share, and you’re live. The other person will see a map that updates as you move.

This feature is part of RCS, or Rich Communication Services, which is the modern messaging standard Google wants to use instead of SMS.

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RCS already lets you use features like read receipts, typing indicators, and high-quality media. Real-time location sharing is the next step, making messaging more interactive and aware of your context.

This only works in RCS chats. If you’re texting someone using regular SMS, you won’t see this feature.

Privacy controls are front and center

Google knows that this kind of feature can feel invasive if not handled well. That’s why you have full control over who can see your location, how long you share it, and when to stop sharing.

Android Central's Take I understand why this feature exists, and I’d probably use it myself. Sharing my live location without switching between apps is really convenient, especially for meeting up or commuting. Still, it’s not all positive. Google is turning your texting app into a simple tracking tool, and even though the controls are there, users have to pay attention to them.

Google Messages has changed a lot in the past few years. Features like editing messages, adding reactions, and better media sharing have already made it more than just a basic texting app.

Real-time location sharing seems like the next logical step. It makes the app more useful for things like meeting friends, coordinating rides, or letting someone know you got home safely.