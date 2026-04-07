I’ve been waiting years for Google Photos to get this one basic feature — and it's finally here

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What you need to know

Google Photos finally adds video playback speed control.

You can now watch videos from 0.5x to 2x directly inside the app.

It's rolling out now on Android, but availability is gradual and iOS is still waiting.

Google Photos has been the main gallery app for many people for years, but it always missed one simple feature: you couldn’t change video playback speed. If you wanted to quickly get through a long recital or slow down a sports highlight, you were stuck at normal speed. That’s finally changing.

Android Central's Take This is a standard feature in most media apps, so it’s surprising it took this long to arrive in Google Photos.

Google is adding a video playback speed control to Google Photos on Android. Now you can speed up or slow down videos right in the app.

There are several speed options, usually from 0.5x for slower playback up to 2x for faster viewing, according to Google Photos' support page.

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The new speed control appears when you play a video, so you can use it quickly without searching through menus.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Central) (Image credit: Android Central)

Why this took so long

Google Photos has grown beyond just being a gallery app. Over time, it’s become a full media hub with editing tools, AI features, an