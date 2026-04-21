Google Photos wants to fix your face in one tap, but I’m not sure people want the help

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What you need to know

Google Photos has added new touch-up tools focused on subtle edits instead of heavy filters.

Tools like Heal, Smooth, Under eyes, and Teeth keep your face looking natural, just slightly refined.

You’ll need a device running Android 9.0 or higher with at least 4GB of RAM to get in on the action.

Google has introduced new touch-up tools in Google Photos for Android, and they focus on subtle changes rather than turning your face into something unrecognizable with heavy filters. You can smooth out a blemish, brighten tired eyes, or reduce an unflattering shadow under your chin.

Many portrait editing tools make changes that are too extreme, leaving you looking unnatural. Google’s new set of tools — Heal, Smooth, Under eyes, Irises, Teeth, Eyebrows, and Lips — aims to avoid that. Just tap a face in your photo, choose a tool, and use the slider to make gentle adjustments so you still look like yourself, just a bit refreshed.

Google explains that these edits are designed to enhance your appearance rather than completely change it. In other words, the tools are meant to improve what’s already in the photo, not make dramatic changes.

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How the technology works

(Image credit: Google)

This feature is built on Google’s ongoing investment in AI-powered photo editing. If you have tried Photos' AI editing tools like Magic Eraser or Portrait Light, you probably know by now that Google uses machine learning to handle most of this type of work.

Now, the tech giant is using this approach for faces by analyzing lighting, texture, and tone, then suggesting natural-looking adjustments. You do not need to manually select or edit areas; the app does it automatically.

Importantly, these tools are built right into the existing editor. This means you do not need a separate app or any extra steps.

Google’s official announcement says the feature is rolling out gradually around the world. You’ll need an Android device running Android 9.0 or higher with at least 4GB of RAM to access the tools.

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The feature is expected to arrive on Android devices first, with wider availability coming later.

Android Central's Take

Being able to quickly clean up a photo without dealing with lots of sliders is helpful, especially when you just want a good picture for social media. This makes it easier to look more polished in photos, which many will appreciate. Still, it is another example of AI deciding how your face should appear, and most of us just tap 'apply' without much thought. While it's convenient, it also moves us further into a space where 'natural' photos are not really natural anymore — they are just more processed versions of reality.