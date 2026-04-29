Google TV adds new ways to 'Create' with your family photos and AI, teases Shorts row
Google's AI and several features that lean on your stored photos arrive.
What you need to know
- Google announced a series of Google TV updates, beginning with new photo search capabilities with Gemini.
- Any photos you have stored can be turned into a "dynamic slideshow" screensaver on your Google TV, alongside a new AI Remix button.
- YouTube Shorts prepare to debut in a dedicated "Short video for you" row this summer, while Google highlights Nano Banana and Veo in the Gemini tab, which is rolling out now.
A big TV in the living room can feel like a centerpiece, and Google's update rolling out today (Apr 29) helps you leave a personalized impact.
This morning, Google revealed an update that's rolling out for its TV experience that holds quite a few features for your photos. Gemini is carrying this forward, as the post states users can ask the AI to search for photos from a specific time. If you're looking for shots from a recent birthday party or from a trip to another state, you can tell Gemini to find them. Google says these images will appear in a "browsable results page."
Similarly, users can turn a Google Photos album into a "dynamic slideshow" screensaver. You can find it under Quick Settings > Screensaver > Google Photos (as the source). A remix option is headed for Google TV's photo support this week, too. When viewing a photo, users should see a "Remix" button at the bottom. Interacting with this will provide a selection of AI-generated styles.Article continues below