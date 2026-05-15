Netflix is about to flood its app with more ads, so brace yourself
News
By Nickolas Diaz published
Netflix's revenue has jumped, thanks to its ads in 2025, yet there's more to come.
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
What you need to know
- Netflix announced that it plans to introduce even more ads on its service, such as in its Clips feed and podcasts.
- During its Upfront event, it stated that its ads now reach "250M global monthly active users," but it looks like it wants to put the pedal to the metal.
- Netflix's Q4 2025 saw a notably 16% YoY increase, but it also reported a major revenue increase, thanks to ads; however, price hikes still happened in March.
Netflix highlighted what's coming up from the service this week, and to the dismay of viewers, more ads are on the way.
A post by The Verge put a spotlight on what Netflix discussed during its Upfront event, stating that the service is preparing to roll out even more ads. The streaming platform announced that it will bring ads to users in its "Clips" feed, while also rolling out a selection for its podcasts. On a related note, Netflix credited its use of AI as a driving force behind making advertising easier for companies.
The company mentioned using AI to help refine how its vertical ads look (likely in preparation for its Clips feed addition) and "pause ads."