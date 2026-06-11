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What you need to know

In time for the World Cup, Google TV announced updates to its Sports topic page, delivering "Live Matches," highlights, post-game content, and more.

Viewers can keep up with the World Cup through Google TV from June 11 to July 19.

Another update hits Google TV, thanks to Gemini, which brings voice controlled settings to TCL sets.

The World Cup kicks off today (June 11), and Google TV is getting in on the action right on schedule to keep you involved.

Google shared details about an update that coincides with the World Cup this year. The Sports topic page is getting a massive upgrade for soccer (football) fans looking to stay up-to-date with World Cup matches. "Live Matches" gets viewers directly into the action for whatever game is currently ongoing. However, if you've missed anything, the Sports topic page offers "Match Highlights" from YouTube and "Post Game Content."

This final note offers breakdowns of the game, expert commentary, and more for viewers diving deep. Lastly, this page gives a list of upcoming games. Google TV provides match dates, kickoff times, and schedules for the various teams.

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Google TV is pulling World Cup content from the streaming services providing the action, like Tubi, FOX One, and YouTube. From June 11 to July 19, viewers can keep up with the World Cup directly through Google TV.

Grab a Gemini upgrade while you're here

(Image credit: Google)

Google TV's update slips in something more from Gemini before the weekend. According to another post, the company now lets users control their Google TV settings via voice with Gemini. It states users can leverage their voice to "adjust picture and sound settings, troubleshoot audio or visual issues, and open settings menus on select Gemini-enabled TCL Google TVs."

When it comes to audio or video settings, Google states users can tell Gemini to "set picture mode to Sport" or "increase the bass." If you're watching a movie, users can ask Gemini to make the experience feel more "cinematic." TCL Google TVs are getting it first, and the post states these Gemini capabilities are rolling out on the following models in the U.S.: QM9K, X11L, QM9L, QM8L, and RM9L.

This patch could take a "few weeks" to arrive.

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Gemini and updates for sports lovers were all Google talked about a couple of months ago. The AI introduced "Deep Dives" to the Google TV space for users interested in learning about new topics, alongside visual improvements. Sports lovers were eating well, too, as Google rolled out Sports Briefs. These short blurbs offered digestible headlines to catch viewers up on their favorite sports. Scores were another aspect, so you're never clueless about how well (or terribly) your favorite team did.

Android Central's Take

There's a lot of hype for the World Cup this year. The action's getting started today; this update is right at home. This gives viewers a chance to not only keep in stride with the World Cup, but also hop into any ongoing game since it's integrated with Google TV. It's worth noting that some services, such as FOX One, require a paid subscription. But, hey, you can always load up Tubi. That's free! I know I'll probably do that.