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What you need to know

Google revealed "Mentions in Messages," a feature that lets users "@" others in a group chat to alert that specific person to their text.

The post states users can mention multiple users in a single text and they can edit the "saved name of the recipient" in case you don't want others to see their nickname.

Previous updates for Messages in March include live-location sharing built-in and a trash folder for accidentally removed chats.

March has been busy for Google Messages, as another new feature rolls out for users to aid hectic group chats.

This morning (Mar 20), Google revealed The Power of the "@" update for its Messages app on Android. Mentions are rolling out to group chats in the Messages app this week to improve visibility. While the text is present in the group chat, Google states mentioning a person (or multiple) will send them a notification to ensure their response.

Mentioning multiple people is simple. All users need to do is type "@Derrek" and "@Shruti" (for example) in the text field before the message. However, Google says it's adding one final capability: the option to edit the nicknames you might've given others. These group chats will pull the "saved name of the recipient" that you have on your device.

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But if you don't want other people to know this name, Messages will let you edit it. In the end, Mentions in Google Messages is about visibility in an otherwise chaotic environment. It seems as though this feature is headed for RCS-enabled group chats. Google adds that RCS "must be turned on for all group chat members."

All about the texts

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

In March, Google Messages has received two other updates, one of those being a trash folder. Accidentally deleting a message (or something bigger) can be heartbreaking. Google stated that the trash folder can be considered a "safety net" for users who might mistakenly remove something. Chats that were deleted will remain in the app's trash folder for 30 days before it chucks them for good. If you've realized your mistake, you can enter the folder and restore it or delete it permanently yourself.

Elsewhere, Google's big March update for Android included built-in live location sharing for the Messages app. Users can provide the details to their curious friends or family in the app without having to hop into Maps. While this was announced earlier this month, reports say Google hadn't actually started rolling it out until this week.

Android Central's Take

It's kind of taken a while for Google to add group mentions. It's such a useful feature (one of a few others) that Google weirdly has to always play catch up with. I have a few friends that I message in a group chat outside of Messages that's always had mentions. I'm unlikely to switch over and start using Google's app for my group chats, but it's good that the feature is finally here and rolling out in RCS chats.