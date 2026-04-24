These 3 Samsung Messages features will be hard to give up — but switching to Google Messages might not be all bad

Features
By published

I'll miss parts of Samsung Messages, but the switch isn't as bad as it seems.

An AI generated wallpaper on the home screen of a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

If you've been living under a rock, the Samsung Messages app is going away. Samsung has officially confirmed that it will shut down the app in July 2026, with Google Messages taking over as the default.

The company has already started notifying users that they won't be able to send messages through Samsung Messages (except for emergency services or contacts), and the app will also no longer be available to download from the Galaxy Store. It's worth noting that you already can't install Samsung Messages on the Galaxy S26 series.

Article continues below