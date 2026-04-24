These 3 Samsung Messages features will be hard to give up — but switching to Google Messages might not be all bad

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If you've been living under a rock, the Samsung Messages app is going away. Samsung has officially confirmed that it will shut down the app in July 2026, with Google Messages taking over as the default.

The company has already started notifying users that they won't be able to send messages through Samsung Messages (except for emergency services or contacts), and the app will also no longer be available to download from the Galaxy Store. It's worth noting that you already can't install Samsung Messages on the Galaxy S26 series.

Alongside Google Messages, Samsung Messages was one of the only apps on Android to fully support RCS. And now, you'll have to move to Google's alternative. That said, Google Messages still doesn't get everything right, and there are a few features I'll definitely miss once I make the switch.

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