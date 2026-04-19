Samsung Messages is going away, so here are 5 the best messaging alternatives

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If you haven't heard yet, Samsung has officially confirmed that it's shutting down its Samsung Messages app later this year. The company has already stopped pre-installing it on newer Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy S26 series, and now says it will be fully discontinued in July 2026.

Samsung notes that you'll still be able to send messages using the app until then, except for emergency services or contacts. After it's discontinued, the app will no longer be available for download from the Galaxy Store.

With that in mind, if you've been relying on Samsung Messages, it's time to start looking for alternatives. The good news is that there are plenty of options available. The not-so-good news is that none of them is a perfect one-to-one replacement.

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(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

The most natural successor to Samsung Messages, especially if you want to keep using RCS, is Google Messages. It's the official alternative Samsung is recommending, and it's currently the only widely available messaging app on Android that fully supports RCS.

Google Messages is already the default messaging app on most Android phones, and Google has been adding new features consistently over the past year to make it more capable and unified across devices. And with RCS support on Google Messages, you get features like reliable cross-texting with iPhones, typing indicators, high-quality media sharing, message reactions, as well as built-in spam protection.

Of course, it's not a perfect replacement for Samsung Messages. You'll miss things like deeper chat customization (although Google seems to be working on integrating this), better message categorization, and a more flexible UI.

And if you prefer a simpler experience, Google Messages' Gemini integrations might not be for everyone. But if RCS matters to you, this is pretty much your only option right now.