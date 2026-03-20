Samsung confirms Galaxy S26 will 'soon' support iPhone AirDrop via Quick Share

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What you need to know

Samsung confirmed Quick Share on Galaxy S26 will soon support file transfers with Apple's AirDrop.

The feature was missing at launch but will roll out gradually through upcoming software updates.

Users will be able to send and receive files between Galaxy, iPhone, iPad, and Mac without extra apps.

Samsung has officially confirmed that the Galaxy S26 series will soon gain support for sharing files over Quick Share with Apple's AirDrop.

Late last year, Google introduced the ability for the Pixel 10 series to share files via Quick Share with iPhones using AirDrop. The feature was initially exclusive to the Pixel 10 lineup and recently started expanding to the Pixel 9 series. When the Galaxy S26 series debuted last month, it was expected that Samsung's latest flagship would support this feature out of the box.

However, that was not the case, as AirDrop currently does not work with Quick Share on the Galaxy S26. Thankfully, Samsung has now confirmed that support is on the way.

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As reported by Korean outlet EBN, Samsung's Choi Won-jun, COO of the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business, confirmed during a press conference in Japan that the company plans to roll out AirDrop support to the Galaxy S26 series soon. "It will be provided sequentially through software updates," the executive said.

(Image credit: Google)

That said, no specific timeline was shared. Given that Google's latest Pixel devices already support the feature, it would not be surprising to see it arrive on the Galaxy S26 soon. Other Galaxy devices could also gain support once the rollout begins.

Once available, users will be able to share files between Galaxy S26 devices and Apple's ecosystem, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac, without relying on third-party apps. You will also be able to receive files from those devices directly.

The only requirement is that visibility must be set to 'Everyone' on both devices, but file sharing should work seamlessly once enabled. We'll update you as and when the support rolls out, but for now, it's safe to say that proper cross-platform file sharing is finally getting closer.

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Android Central's Take

I think this is the news that perfectly sums up the "I used to pray for times like this" meme.

Cross-platform file sharing has been a long-standing issue, and it's good to see Samsung working toward a proper solution. I've personally relied on third-party apps like Blip and LocalSend for this, so having native support built in will make things much easier.