Nothing's new tool makes sharing between Android and desktop easier — and it does one thing differently

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What you need to know

Nothing Warp lets Android users share files, text, and links easily with Mac, Windows, and Linux devices.

The app uses a Chrome extension and Google Drive as a bridge, keeping files private and under your control.

Warp integrates into Android's share sheet and offers quick transfers without needing cables or third-party hacks.

Every now and then, an Android app comes along that tries to make file sharing with the Apple ecosystem easier, and this time Nothing has taken a crack at it — and it does something most other apps haven't quite managed.

Nothing has launched a new app called Warp that aims to make file sharing between Android and macOS, Windows, and Linux devices easier (mostly macOS). Nothing employees' say the tool originally started as an internal solution for Nothing employees, but it's now available for all Android phones, not just Nothing devices.

Warp works through a Chrome-based extension setup. You install the app on your Android phone and add the official Nothing Warp extension from the Chrome Web Store on your desktop, then sign in with the same account. After that, both the app and the extension connect to your Google Drive, which acts as a temporary bridge for transferring files.

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