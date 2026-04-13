Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs. Google Pixel 10a: A style-first phone vs a smarter one

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Nothing Phone 4a Pro $499 at Amazon $499 at Amazon Check Walmart Nothing's best value The Nothing Phone 4a Pro leans heavily into design and performance. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and features a large 6.83-inch AMOLED display. You get a triple-camera setup, including a 3.5x optical zoom telephoto lens, along with a 5,080mAh battery and faster wired charging. Pros Unique design

Large AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate

More versatile triple-camera system

Faster wired charging speed Cons No wireless charging support

Fewer years of updates (3 years vs. 7 years)

Large and heavier design Google Pixel 10a $449 at Amazon $449.99 at Total Wireless $449.99 at Tracfone $549 at Best Buy Simple and reliable The Pixel 10a sticks to a familiar formula, focusing on simple design, clean software, and camera consistency. It runs on Google's Tensor G4 chip and features a 6.3-inch OLED display. The camera module now sits nearly flush with the back, and you get a big 5,100 mAh battery inside. Pros Flush camera design (no wobble)

Compact and easier to handle

Pixel-exclusive AI and software features

More consistent camera performance Cons Weaker raw performance than Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Slower wired charging speed

No telephoto zoom lens

Flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL offer some of the best Android experiences you can get. However, not everyone wants to spend that much on a phone, and that's where the best mid-range Android options come in.

While Nothing's CEO Carl Pei has confirmed that no flagship phones are coming this year, the company has refreshed its mid-range lineup with the Phone 4a and the Phone 4a Pro. Out of the two, the Phone 4a Pro is the one making its way to the U.S.

Google has also recently launched the Pixel 10a, keeping a very familiar design from last year's Pixel 9a and pricing it similarly to the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. With both phones sitting in the same bracket, which one actually makes more sense to buy? Let's take a closer look and see how they compare.

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