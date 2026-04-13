Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs. Google Pixel 10a: A style-first phone vs a smarter one

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The Nothing Phone 4a Pro and Pixel 10a offer different strengths at the same $499 price point.

Google has also recently launched the Pixel 10a, keeping a very familiar design from last year's Pixel 9a and pricing it similarly to the Nothing Phone 4a Pro. With both phones sitting in the same bracket, which one actually makes more sense to buy? Let's take a closer look and see how they compare.

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