Samsung Galaxy A37 vs. Google Pixel 10a: Two solid budget picks

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The Galaxy A37 and Pixel 10a target similar prices but focus on different priorities.

With a starting price of $450, the Galaxy A37 goes head-to-head with Google's Pixel 10a, which launched about a month prior. With both Galaxy A37 and Pixel 10a sitting in a similar price bracket, which one actually makes more sense to buy? Let's take a closer look and see how they compare.

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Samsung Galaxy A37 vs. Google Pixel 10a: Pricing, colors, and availability