Samsung Galaxy A37 vs. Google Pixel 10a: Two solid budget picks
The Galaxy A37 and Pixel 10a target similar prices but focus on different priorities.
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Samsung's value pick for 2026
The Galaxy A37 is Samsung's most complete mid-range smartphone yet. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor. The phone includes a triple-camera setup, supports up to 45W charging, and is much thinner than the Pixel 10a.
Pros
- Large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with better protection glass
- Faster charging speeds (up to 45W)
- Triple-camera setup for versatility
- Thinner than the Pixel 10a
Cons
- One less Android update compared to the Pixel 10a
- No wireless charging support
- Slightly heavy
AI-first Pixel experience at an affordable price
The Pixel 10a doesn't change much, but it refines what already worked. It runs on Google's Tensor G4 chip and features a 6.3-inch OLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The camera module now sits flush with the back, and the phone now supports faster 30W wired charging. The Pixel 10a also borrows some of the latest AI features from the flagship Pixel 10 series.
Pros
- Brighter and sharper display
- Compact and easier to use one-handed
- Flush camera design (no bump)
- Satellite SOS support
Cons
- Slower charging speeds
- No telephoto zoom lens
- Thicker than Galaxy A37
The talk of the town might be Samsung's latest top-end Galaxy S26 series, but not everyone is looking to buy a flagship phone. A lot of people don't want to spend that much, and that's where the best mid-range Android phones still deliver a great experience.
Samsung hasn't forgotten about its mid-range lineup. The Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37, follow-ups to last year's models, are now here. Just like the flagship series, the Galaxy A37 brings a bunch of new AI features powered by One UI 8.5, along with some meaningful hardware upgrades.
With a starting price of $450, the Galaxy A37 goes head-to-head with Google's Pixel 10a, which launched about a month prior. With both Galaxy A37 and Pixel 10a sitting in a similar price bracket, which one actually makes more sense to buy? Let's take a closer look and see how they compare.Article continues below