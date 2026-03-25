Samsung’s Galaxy A57 and A37 finally match flagships where it matters most

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What you need to know

The Galaxy A57 and A37 pack Awesome Intelligence tools like transcription, AI text extraction, and smarter multitasking.

Camera AI gets upgrades too, with better Object Eraser, improved group shots, and smarter visual search.

Pricing starts at $450 for the A37 and $550 for the A57, with multiple color options and availability from April 9, 2026.

Flagship phones have hoarded the best AI features for years, forcing buyers to choose between having the smartest software and keeping their savings. Now, Samsung is changing things up. The new Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G bring a bunch of Awesome Intelligence tools to phones under $600.

Samsung’s A-series has always tried to balance price and performance, but this time, the focus is on AI. With One UI 8.5 onboard, both phones get features like voice transcription in the recorder app, AI-powered text extraction, and better multitasking tools.

Some familiar tools have also been improved. Object Eraser now makes photo edits look more natural, and Best Face (on the A57) helps fix awkward group photos. Circle to Search is smarter as well, now able to recognize several objects at once.

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Samsung is also making its assistants work together more smoothly. Bixby can handle device controls using simple language, while Gemini takes care of more complex tasks that involve multiple apps.

Galaxy A57 in Awesome Navy (Image credit: Samsung)

Hardware punches above its weight

Samsung didn’t just focus on software — the hardware is impressive too. Both phones have a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Vision Booster for better outdoor viewing. The A57 uses a Super AMOLED+ screen in a slim 6.9mm body, while the A37 has a standard Super AMOLED display.

Both phones have a 50MP main camera, a 5MP macro lens, and a 12MP front camera. The A57 comes with a 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the A37 has an 8MP ultra-wide.

A 5,000mAh battery powers both devices, and Super Fast Charging 2.0 can get you to 60% in about 30 minutes. You’ll need to buy a 45W charger separately, though.

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Samsung says the A57 5G has a vapor chamber that’s 13% larger than the previous model, helping it keep up performance during gaming.

Galaxy A37 in Awesome Lavender (Image credit: Samsung)

The A57 comes with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. The A37 starts with 6GB of RAM for the 128GB version and goes up to 8GB for the 256GB model. Both phones are rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.

Samsung is promising long-term support, with up to six Android OS upgrades and six years of security updates. Security features include Knox Vault, Auto Blocker, and Privacy Alerts that warn you about suspicious data monitoring.

The Galaxy A57 5G will be available in the U.S. starting April 9, 2026, with a price of $550. It comes unlocked in Awesome Navy from Samsung’s website and Experience Stores. The Galaxy A37 5G starts at $450 and is available in Awesome Charcoal or Awesome Lavender from Samsung. Best Buy will offer a Graygreen version, and Amazon will have an Awesome White option.

Android Central's Take

It’s impressive that Samsung is offering six years of OS and security updates, along with Awesome Intelligence tools, on phones under $600. For most people, this means you can keep a capable phone for five years without worrying about missing out on new AI features.

However, while the democratization of AI sounds great on a press release, I can't help but roll my eyes at the fine print. You're still forced to juggle Samsung and Google logins just to make the magic happen, and Samsung straight-up admits it can't guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any of these "intelligent" outputs. It’s a fantastic hardware package for the price, but maybe we should temper our expectations before trusting our daily workflow to an AI that legally absolves itself of actually being right.