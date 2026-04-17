Samsung Galaxy A57 vs. Galaxy A56: Is it a worthy successor?

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Samsung Galaxy A57 $549.99 at Samsung $609.99 at Samsung Check Amazon Check Walmart Samsung's latest budget king The Galaxy A57 is Samsung's most recent budget offering boasting of better waterproofing, a slimmer and lighter design, and newer AI features than the Galaxy A56. However, it has gotten a bit more expensive. Pros Slimmer and lighter than the A56

Large 6.7-inch AMOLED display and IP68 waterproofing

Fast wired charging speeds (up to 45W)

Faster SoC and base 8GB of RAM

Six generations of Android OS upgrades Cons Still no telephoto camera

No wireless charging support

No change in battery capacity Samsung Galaxy A56 $325 at Amazon $392 at Walmart $399.99 at Best Buy $499.99 at Samsung Still a great discount pick The Galaxy A56 is barely a year old and still has plenty of life left in it. While it's not the upgrade we were hoping for from the A55, you still get a fantastic AMOLED display, solid main camera, and six generations of Android OS upgrades. Pros Same cameras and battery specs as the A57

Premium look and feel

Better value than the Galaxy A57

IP67 dust and water protection Cons Underwhelming upgrade over its predecessor

Not great for gaming

The Samsung Galaxy A57 didn't have really big shoes to fill, considering how the Galaxy A56 was quite a disappointing release. Android Central's Senior Editor for Mobile, Harish, had some choice words for it, and he wasn't wrong. Thankfully, with time, the price of the Galaxy A56 has come down, and it can usually be found on sale closer to $400. But does this mean it's a better value pick than the new Galaxy A57?

With the new model, Samsung hasn't messed about with the specs a whole lot, but there are a few key areas where it already has a leg-up over the A56, like the SoC, weight, waterproofing, and new Galaxy AI features. The latter part alone makes the Galaxy A57 worth a second look as it now packs more premium AI features that were previously restricted to the Galaxy S models.

If you're out shopping for a new mid-range phone in 2026, let's find out which is the best cheap phone you should be putting your money on.

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