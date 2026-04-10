Samsung's new A-series phones cost $50 more – but there's a way to get them for cheap

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What you need to know

The Galaxy A37 and Galaxy A57 are officially on sale via Samsung and Amazon in the US.

Both phones cost $50 more — $450 for the A37 and $550 for the A57 — likely due to rising memory and storage costs.

A $50 gift card from Amazon effectively cancels out the price hike, making it the best deal right now.

Samsung offers unique color options, while Amazon and Best Buy each have their own exclusive finishes.

Samsung’s new mid-range phones have arrived in the U.S. after their debut in March. There is a catch, though, but also a smart way around it.

If you’ve been waiting for the Galaxy A37 or Galaxy A57 to launch stateside, you can stop checking. They’re available now from both Samsung and Amazon.

Let’s get the elephant in the room out of the way first: Samsung has increased prices by $50 for both phones. The A37 now starts at $450, and the A57 at $550. This is most likely due to higher RAM and flash storage costs, which affect budget and mid-range devices the most.

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Thankfully, Amazon is including a $50 gift card with your purchase, which basically offsets the price increase. You can use it for accessories or save it for something else.

Retail exclusives vary

Samsung’s website doesn’t offer the gift card, but it does have exclusive colors: Awesome Charcoal and Awesome Lavender for the A37, and Awesome Navy for the A57. Best Buy offers the A37 in Awesome Graygreen, while Amazon’s exclusive is Awesome White.

Both phones have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,900 nits of peak brightness. The A57 features Samsung’s Exynos 1680 and up to 12GB of RAM. The A37 comes with a 50MP triple camera system, but not all the lenses are equally practical. For example, the macro lens on the A37 is more of a basic feature than a highlight.

Both phones come with six years of updates. While that’s not as extensive as Google’s Pixel 10a, it’s still impressive for devices under $550. They also include several Galaxy AI features, such as Voice Transcription, AI Select, and an improved Circle to Search. Samsung refers to this as Awesome Intelligence.

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Both phones have IP68 dust- and water-resistance, so you can drop them in a puddle or take them to the beach without worrying.

If you plan to buy one now, Amazon’s $50 gift card offer is the best option because it cancels out the price increase. However, this deal may not be available for long.

Android Central's Take

Samsung’s $50 price increase on its mid-range phones seems more like a way to boost profits than a response to inflation. The Awesome Intelligence features are mostly updated cloud services, and even with “up to 12GB of RAM” on the A57, the Exynos 1680 does not feel faster than the Pixel 7a from two years ago. However, the $50 Amazon gift card makes this launch a bit more appealing.