Moto G Stylus 2026 vs. Google Pixel 10a: Which is the best phone under $500?
Head-to-head for under $500.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Advanced stylus experience
Enjoy an advanced stylus experience with the Moto G Stylus 2026, which comes with an integrated stylus that finally responds to tilt and pressure, making it a solid option for sketching, note-taking, and more, at a killer price.
Pros
- Comes with an advanced stylus
- Better front camera with intelligent group mode
- Slightly bigger battery, faster charging
- Better processor
- Expandable memory via microSD card slot
- More durable
Cons
- Only two years of OS, three years of security updates
- Too big for those who want a compact phone
- Not for those who don't want a stylus
Best value
You'll get the best value possible with the Google Pixel 10a, which is only a moderate upgrade from the Pixel 9a, but offers tons of premium features for an affordable price. Plus, with seven years of OS and security upgrades, you can amortize that cost over a long time.
Pros
- Deep Gemini integration
- Tons of cool photo editing and capture features
- Seven years of OS and security updates
- Battery Saver mode extends battery significantly
- Satellite connectivity option for emergencies
Cons
- Smaller battery, slower charging
- Much smaller screen
- Slower processor
- No expandable storage
- Not as durable
So, you're looking for a new Android phone but you don't want to spend an arm and a leg. But you want premium features like AI, a durable build, large screen, and impressive specs. Sound impossible? It isn't. There are plenty of Android phones that fall into the "affordable premium" category and sell for under $500. Yes, seriously! Of course, there are some concessions when it comes to things like processing power, but they are still pretty darned impressive.
The Moto G Stylus 2026 vs. Google Pixel 10a is a head-to-head worth considering since they both fall into this aforementioned category, and both offer tremendous value. They are both pretty new, too, the Moto G Stylus 2026 launching in April 2026 and the Google Pixel 10a a month earlier. How can you possibly choose? Let me help.