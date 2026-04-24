Moto G Stylus 2026 vs. Google Pixel 10a: Which is the best phone under $500?

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Moto G Stylus 2026 $499.99 at Best Buy $499.99 at Best Buy Check Amazon Check Walmart Advanced stylus experience Enjoy an advanced stylus experience with the Moto G Stylus 2026, which comes with an integrated stylus that finally responds to tilt and pressure, making it a solid option for sketching, note-taking, and more, at a killer price. Pros Comes with an advanced stylus

Better front camera with intelligent group mode

Slightly bigger battery, faster charging

Better processor

Expandable memory via microSD card slot

More durable Cons Only two years of OS, three years of security updates

Too big for those who want a compact phone

Not for those who don't want a stylus Google Pixel 10a $449 at Amazon $449.99 at Total Wireless $449.99 at Tracfone $549 at Best Buy Best value You'll get the best value possible with the Google Pixel 10a, which is only a moderate upgrade from the Pixel 9a, but offers tons of premium features for an affordable price. Plus, with seven years of OS and security upgrades, you can amortize that cost over a long time. Pros Deep Gemini integration

Tons of cool photo editing and capture features

Seven years of OS and security updates

Battery Saver mode extends battery significantly

Satellite connectivity option for emergencies Cons Smaller battery, slower charging

Much smaller screen

Slower processor

No expandable storage

Not as durable

So, you're looking for a new Android phone but you don't want to spend an arm and a leg. But you want premium features like AI, a durable build, large screen, and impressive specs. Sound impossible? It isn't. There are plenty of Android phones that fall into the "affordable premium" category and sell for under $500. Yes, seriously! Of course, there are some concessions when it comes to things like processing power, but they are still pretty darned impressive.

The Moto G Stylus 2026 vs. Google Pixel 10a is a head-to-head worth considering since they both fall into this aforementioned category, and both offer tremendous value. They are both pretty new, too, the Moto G Stylus 2026 launching in April 2026 and the Google Pixel 10a a month earlier. How can you possibly choose? Let me help.

Moto G Stylus 2026 vs. Google Pixel 10a: Design and basics