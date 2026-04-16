Moto G Stylus 2026 vs. Moto G Stylus 2025: When a pen is mightier than specs

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Moto G Stylus 2026 Check Amazon Samsung's S Pen on a budget The Moto G Sylus 2026 finally gets an active stylus which means it now supports tilt detection and pressure sensitivity in supported apps. This gives it S Pen like powers but in a phone that costs less than half of Samsung's flagship. Pros Stylus similar to Samsung's S Pen

Ships with Android 16

Slightly bigger battery

Display has much higher peak brightness

Expandable memory via microSD card slot

IP69 rating for the best waterproofing Cons Only two years of OS updates

$100 more than the 2025 model

Largely similar specs as its predecessor Moto G Stylus 2025 $40.99 at Walmart $179.99 at Amazon $255 at Visible $349.99 at Verizon Good value The Moto G Stylus 2025 has most of the specs of the new 2026 model and with a lower price, it's suddenly even better value than before. It's still a good choice if you need a stylus smartphone under $400 with solid all-round performance. Pros Vibrant, colorful design

Bright and sharp OLED display

Some fun and useful AI features

Good camera quality in ideal lighting

Impressive battery life and fast charging Cons Awkward fingerprint sensor placement

Improved software update promise still falls behind

Camera could use some tweaks in lowlight and 4K recording

Besides Samsung, Motorola has been the only smartphone maker in the mid-range segment to consistently deliver a stylus phone, year after year. Like clockwork, the company just dropped the 2026 Moto G Stylus, and it looks a lot like the 2025 model, but with one major difference — the stylus is finally active rather than passive. This means it now offers advanced features like pressure sensitivity and tilt detection, just like Samsung's S Pen.

This, along with a few upgrades to the specs, makes the Moto G Stylus 2026 now cost $100 more. The price increase seems to be largely due to the new stylus since the specs of both phones are very similar. That said, it could also be due to the ongoing RAM shortage. This makes it even harder to decide between the Moto G Stylus 2026 vs. the Moto G Stylus 2025, but that's where we come in. Here are all the similarities and differences between the two phones so you can make an informed decision.

Moto G Stylus 2026 vs. Moto G Stylus 2025: Design and display

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Motorola seems committed to its recent design change, and the Moto G Stylus 2026 looks very similar to the 2025 model, but with very subtle design changes around the camera island. The dimensions are roughly the same, and both phones measure 8.3mm in thickness and weigh around the same 192 grams (191 grams on the 2025 Moto G Stylus). The rear has the same faux-leather finish but with new colors called Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Lavender Mist, and a different texture.

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Both phones are built tough and feature the MIL-STD-810H certification. What has improved in the 2026 Moto G Stylus is the new IP69 rating for extreme water resistance. The 2025 model is not far behind with its IP68 rating, but you won't be able to submerge it under water for more than 30 minutes (nor should you want to).

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The big game-changer, of course, is the new stylus. If you're considering this phone, you probably already intend to use it for note-taking or drawing. The active stylus on the 2026 Moto G Stylus should offer a huge performance improvement over the 2025 model. Sketching, especially, should feel a lot more intuitive as you can now easily shade an area of your drawing by tilting the stylus, just like you would a regular pencil.

Automatically create thinner or thicker brush strokes depending on how much pressure you apply to the tip. Motorola says the pen will last up to 100 hours per charge, and you can fully charge it in just 15 minutes onc