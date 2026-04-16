Moto G Stylus 2026 vs. Moto G Stylus 2025: When a pen is mightier than specs

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Motorola's newest stylus phone costs $100 more than the last one. But should you be spending more?

Besides Samsung, Motorola has been the only smartphone maker in the mid-range segment to consistently deliver a stylus phone, year after year. Like clockwork, the company just dropped the 2026 Moto G Stylus, and it looks a lot like the 2025 model, but with one major difference — the stylus is finally active rather than passive. This means it now offers advanced features like pressure sensitivity and tilt detection, just like Samsung's S Pen.

Moto G Stylus 2026 vs. Moto G Stylus 2025: Design and display

Moto G Stylus 2026 and the pen

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Motorola seems committed to its recent design change, and the Moto G Stylus 2026 looks very similar to the 2025 model, but with very subtle design changes around the camera island. The dimensions are roughly the same, and both phones measure 8.3mm in thickness and weigh around the same 192 grams (191 grams on the 2025 Moto G Stylus). The rear has the same faux-leather finish but with new colors called Pantone Coal Smoke and Pantone Lavender Mist, and a different texture.

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Both phones are built tough and feature the MIL-STD-810H certification. What has improved in the 2026 Moto G Stylus is the new IP69 rating for extreme water resistance. The 2025 model is not far behind with its IP68 rating, but you won't be able to submerge it under water for more than 30 minutes (nor should you want to).

Moto G Stylus 2025 on a table

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The big game-changer, of course, is the new stylus. If you're considering this phone, you probably already intend to use it for note-taking or drawing. The active stylus on the 2026 Moto G Stylus should offer a huge performance improvement over the 2025 model. Sketching, especially, should feel a lot more intuitive as you can now easily shade an area of your drawing by tilting the stylus, just like you would a regular pencil.

Automatically create thinner or thicker brush strokes depending on how much pressure you apply to the tip. Motorola says the pen will last up to 100 hours per charge, and you can fully charge it in just 15 minutes onc