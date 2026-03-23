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What you need to know

OPPO's starting to tease an April 2026 debut for the Find X9 Ultra, which would be the first time global markets have seen such a device.

A minimal teaser seems to showcase the phone's camera button, alongside multiple teasers about "Your Next Camera" and more.

The Find X9 series debuted late last year, bringing strong camera improvements, a detachable teleconverter lens, and huge batteries.

It seems that global markets should expect a surprising debut: an Ultra model phone from the Chinese OEM, OPPO.

Late this weekend, the founder of OnePlus and CPO of OPPO, Pete Lau, posted on X that the latter will debut an Ultra addition to the Find X9 series globally (via 9to5Google). Lau states, "The #OPPOFindX9Ultra is going global!" While that gets us right to the point, Lau provided a quick teaser image of the device. The image is very minimal, only showing what speculation expects to be a physical camera button on the side of the Find X9 Ultra.

Other than that, we know that the phone will be silver (or, at least, this colorway option is). The image offers the tagline: "Your Next Camera." Moreover, it tells us that the phone will debut in April 2026. OPPO's CPO continues, stating that this is the "first time ever" that an Ultra model phone has launched globally.

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Piling on the camera hype is Lau's statement that users should get ready for "a new benchmark in mobile imaging!" The post by 9to5 resurfaces some older leaks that claim the Find X9 Ultra will provide a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is expected to power its functions, alongside a 7,050mAh battery with 100W wired charging.

Photos are lookin' crispy

(Image credit: Pete Lau / X)

OPPO launched the Find X9 series late last year with the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro. Both phones were pretty high on battery capacity, offering a 7,500mAh battery in the X9 Pro. Funnily enough, what's been alleged for the Find X9 Ultra sits between the Pro and the base model. However, the main difference is the other two feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9500, not a Snapdragon.

The X9 and X9 Pro also feature a new bit of hardware: the Snap Key. This button allowed users to quickly trigger functions, like the camera or AI features. Pricing will be another aspect that we should keep our eyes on. The Find X9 debuted with a ~$1,165 price tag, leaving the Pro with ~$1,515. Of course, the numbers are usually restructured to appropriately fit the market, though this gives us an idea of where the Find X9 Ultra might land.

Android Central's Take

If there was one thing the Find X9 series did, it was camera improvements. OPPO woke up one day and chose photography, and I'm not mad at them. The Find X9 series, namely the Pro, boasts a 200MP telephoto with 3x periscope zoom. It also comes with support for a detachable teleconverter lens for 10x native zoom capabilities. This makes the phone feels like you're using a conventional, strong mirrorless camera. The Ultra is going down this route, too, and I'm expecting even more photographic strength from something with that moniker.