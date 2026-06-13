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Rumors claim Oppo is chasing a wider foldable with a chance of debuting in Q1 2027.

The device is reportedly eyeing Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 with a 7.6-inch internal screen and a 5.5-inch cover.

Recent rumors claim Vivo and Honor are chasing wider foldables; however, Huawei has already its version.

There's been a lot of "Wide" foldable talk in the phone space recently, and there's another recognizable name coming to the surface: Oppo.

Rumors on the Chinese social media platform Weibo from tipster Digital Chat Station (DCS) claim Oppo is working on a wider aspect ratio foldable (via GSMArena). The tipster suggests the phone is being developed with a 7.6-inch internal screen and a 5.5-inch cover display. Samsung Display and BOE are being considered to handle the device's screen once the situation progresses.

On the other hand, we have speculation that this "Wide" Oppo foldable could feature a "seamless hinge." As GSMArena also states, this likely refers to hinge technology that minimizes the phone's crease so it's barely noticeable. Internally, DCS claims the phone is preparing to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 SoC, which would be its newest addition later this year.

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While this last note might give the impression that a debut could be later this year, that's not entirely accurate. Rumors claim Oppo is trying to nail a Q1 2027 debut for this wider foldable. However, DCS states this is "tentative," but we weren't holding our breath anyway.

Everyone's going wide

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Android Central's Take This is going to be the next "thing," isn't it. I guess, in some ways, it already is. I guess it's fine? The idea of a "wider foldable" isn't quite as eye-catching, personally. I feel like, if I want something wider, I'd either grab a laptop or get a tablet. I can see the appeal. A wider foldable lets you do more, whether that be watching videos, scrolling, or getting work done, while doubling as a phone. It's like the Spy Kids watch, where it does so much (except that one didn't tell time).

Hearing that Oppo might have a wide fold in the works reminds us of rumors that said Honor and Vivo were working on the same thing. It was reported that Vivo's version could debut as the "X Fold 6." Regarding Honor's inclusion, that model might not debut until 2027, kind of like what we're hearing about Oppo. Of course, these rumors about Honor and Vivo were drummed up to compete with Samsung.

In the tipster's rumors on Weibo this week, they state Oppo might have Apple in its sights instead. While these companies work to develop wider foldables, one maker already did it: Huawei. The Huawei Pura X Max launched in mid-April, and it's the wide foldable we've been waiting on, just not from Samsung (or Honor, or Vivo...). The OEM called its phone the first “horizontally wide” foldable, even though, as my colleague Jay Bonggolta said, Google's Pixel Fold technically went down this route already.

The Pura X Max features a 5.5-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch internal display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.