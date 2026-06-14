Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8?

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Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip series has consistently offered flip phones fit to compete with Motorola's Razr lineup. When I reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 last year, I recommended it over the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025. Despite the raw performance and multitasking software deficiencies of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, it felt polished, premium, and durable. About a year later, the Motorola Razr 2026 family is already here, and we're awaiting the official launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

If you were considering buying an Android flip phone ahead of an expected launch, I'd usually recommend waiting to see what happens. This year is different. Component shortages are raising prices across the board, and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 could be affected. For perspective, every Razr 2026 model — including the base, Plus, and Ultra variants — received a price hike of at least $100 this year. Could the latest flip phone launch be a sign of what's to come for the Galaxy Z Flip 8?

There's no perfect answer as to whether you should wait for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 or buy one of its competitors today. With so many unknowns, we don't know for sure how the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will stack up. That said, there's as good a reason as ever to buy now and avoid the risk of price hikes or sellouts.