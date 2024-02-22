Samsung brings Galaxy Fit 3 for users to have smarter workouts

What you need to know

Galaxy Fit 3 is finally official in select regions and will be available from February 23.

The latest fitness tracker has a 1.6-inch display with essential health monitoring features and a battery that can last up to 13 days.

It features three colorways and can be paired with Galaxy phones and Android phones running Android 10 and above.

On Thursday (Feb.22), Samsung announced its latest fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit 3, for select markets. It brings all the essential health monitoring features for users to work out smarter.

In the announcement, Samsung implies that it wants its users to opt for a healthier lifestyle, and the Galaxy Fit 3 claims to be the perfect fitness tracker for them with the latest design and promising features.

It sports a 1.6-inch display, which is stated to be 45% wider than the predecessor, which launched four years ago. The display is garnished with 100 watch face presets, or users can select their photos as backgrounds. The company also claims that the Galaxy Fit 3 can last up to 13 days after a single charge.

The display is enclosed in an aluminum body featuring gray, silver, and pink gold colorways with corresponding colored straps. Samsung allows the option to mix and match bands as per the user's personal preference. The Galaxy Fit 3 is believed to be light in weight and sleek in design, with a promising fit to use it on a day-to-day basis. Moreover, it comes with a 5ATM and IP68 rating that should save the device from water and dust when needed.

Like any other prominent fitness tracker out there, the essential health monitoring features on the Galaxy Fit 3 also include sleep tracking that can track sleep patterns, next to snore detection. The fitness tracker can also monitor users’ blood oxygen levels and offer personalized sleeping coaching with important insights. It can further track stress levels alongside heart rate.

The Galaxy Fit 3 has the ability to track 100 types of workouts and simultaneously review those exercises, accompanied by their set goals.

The Galaxy Fit 3 also comes with some safety features if the users pair it with their Galaxy phones. The features include Fall Detection, Emergency SOS services, and a Find My Phone feature.

Users can immediately call their emergency contacts when an abnormal fall is detected while wearing the Fit 3. And to trigger SOS, users would have to click the side button five times when required. The Find My Phone can be used either to find their phone through Fit 3 or the other way around.

Other handy elements of the Galaxy Fit 3 comprise the ability to remotely control the Galaxy phone’s camera to click pictures and access timer settings. Users can also control music to play/pause and skip tracks they are listening to on their Galaxy phones.

Aside from the Galaxy phones, Galaxy Fit 3 purchases must have an Android device running Android 10 and above and with at least 1.5GB of memory.

Samsung has yet to announce pricing for the Galaxy Fit 3; regardless, the device will be available to purchase from February 23 in select regions, including Europe, Asia, and Central and South America. Korea will join the list in the near future. The announced features, watch faces, colors, and bands might vary depending on your region, Samsung notes in the blog post.